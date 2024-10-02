‘Not today, Satan:’ ‘RHONY’ already has its new villain

The Real Housewives of New York are back with a bold and manipulative start to the season. The RHONY season 15 premiere quickly previews what’s in store for this season and who the new villain might be.

The RHONY season 15 premiere introduces two new women: Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff. Chevremont is a model turned artist and collector with a history similar to Jenna Lyons, as she realized her sexuality late in life after being married to a man and having kids; she found her true queer self and has since had two notable sapphic relationships. Chevremont was with artist and collaborator Mickalene Thomas for 11 years before the New York power couple broke off their engagement. Chevremont is now engaged to Mel Corpus, who appears in the RHONY season 15 premiere.

Minkoff is a fashion designer based in New York with retail stores worldwide. She and her brother, Uri Minkoff, started the company Rebecca Minkoff in 2005, and it’s still running strong. Controversially, Minkoff has connections to Scientology, which was previewed as a critical point in RHONY Season 15. There is also some speculation she may have been unexpectedly impregnated on a wild night out by a stranger, but that rumor is only have the story from RHONY’s Season 15 preview.

As for the returning cast, Sai De Silva is back and carrying her therapy notebook with her; however, it doesn’t take much to trigger the “old her” when she lashes out in the first episode of a brand-new season. Jenna Lyons is chill as can be, carrying on as a silent agent of chaos by casually stirring the pot between backstabbers. Erin Lichy is shady as always, saying one thing, meaning another and expecting everyone to get the gist. There is also some indication that everything is not all happy-go-lucky in Casa Lichy on the Upper West Side.

Apparently, everyone has beef with Brynn Whitfield! This fun, lovey-dovey socialite is being hit on all sides from her ‘friend group’ for spreading gossip, rumour, and too-faced remarks. All arrows point to her being the intended villain this year. At the first party of the season, Sai De Silva uses her outside voice to tell off Brynn, calling her satan and repeating over and over, “Not today, Satan!” Not only is it a little dramatic to call my Pookie Bry Satan, but it’s also 2024 Sai. No one says ‘Not today, Satan,’ anymore; you’re really showing you’re not down with the kids, girlie. It wasn’t deserved, that’s for sure. Although, when Bry calls Ubah Hassan a “seven-foot toddler” in the preview… I felt that.

The foreshadowed big rift this season seems to stem between Brynn and Ubah on a girls’ trip. If we’re honest, Brynn calls it like she sees it, and Ubah is no stranger to tantrums, but we’ll just have to wait and find out exactly what goes down in that stunning guest house they’ve got.

As for Jessel Taank, she’s lovely! She truly gives Brat Summer all year round with her food influencer husband, rambunctious twins, and highly relatable social patterns. We love Jessel. All Hail!

Truly, thank you, Bravo.

RHONY season 15 premiered on October 1 on Bravo. New episodes air every Tuesday and are available to stream on Peacock and Hayu every Wednesday.

