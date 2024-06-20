‘Resident Alien’ Beams in for a Fourth Season, With One Major Change

Good news, everyone! Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle is coming back to Patience, Colorado for a fourth season of the genre-bending Syfy series Resident Alien. Scratch that—make that a USA Network series.

Yes, that’s right. Resident Alien is jumping networks in hopes of bringing the popular yet underrated show to a larger audience. This move also enables USA Network, once a leader in original series (remember Monk? Burn Notice? They were huge!) to get back into creating scripted TV shows. USA Networks has been focused more on sports and unscripted reality shows since 2020, and they seem eager to recapture some of the buzz surrounding original programming.

In addition to nabbing season 4 of Resident Alien, a reboot of the John Grisham legal drama The Rainmaker will debut on USA Networks in 2024. These are the first original series on this network since the 2021 horror-comedy Chucky.

About Resident Alien

Resident Alien premiered on Syfy on January 27, 2021. The series was created by Chris Sheridan based on the Dark Horse comic books by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. It stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who crash-lands on Earth while on a secret mission to kill all humans. He finds his way to a small town called Patience, Colorado, where he steps into the shoes of the recently deceased small-town doctor. Living as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, Harry quickly develops a fondness for the local humans (and pizza!) and wrestles with the morality of his mission.

At the end of season 3, which wrapped up on April 3, 2024, Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) decide to work with General Eleanor McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to save humanity by ridding the Earth of Grey aliens. He’s also in love for the first time, further complicating matters. The finale was a cliffhanger, and Harry and his shape-shifting “Humalien” son “Bridget” (Andrea Geones) are trapped aboard the Grey’s mothership. Not only that, but the Harry we thought we knew turns out to be … something else entirely.

Season 4 is expected to feature the same cast, including series regulars Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Judah Prehn, and Meredith Garretson. Additionally, executive producer Chris Sheridan, who has been on board since the first episode, will continue to run the show going forward.

Details about season 4

So far we don’t know much about what’s in store for Harry and the gang, but we do know that the show will have a smaller budget to work with. However, ratings for Resident Alien have always been strong, and when the series was added to Netflix earlier this year it stayed at the top of the platform’s viewing charts for the first 5-weeks of its release, so we’re hoping for a robust season that will garner more renewals in the future.

To make things easy, both USA Networks and Syfy are owned by NBC Universal, which means all episodes of Resident Alien will continue to stream on Peacock after their initial air date. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about a release date for season 4.

