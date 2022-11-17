Only One Republican Leader Even Bothered To Show Up for Nancy Pelosi’s Historic Speech

Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will be stepping from her position as Democratic House leader after holding the position for two decades. No matter how you feel about Pelosi personally or politically, there’s no denying that—as the first woman elected to lead either party in either chamber of Congress—her career has been historic.

So you might think that the very least her Republican colleagues—some of whom have worked with her for decades—could have done to show even a modicum of respect not just for her but for the institution they serve, would have been to show up. But apparently, they couldn’t even do that much.

STEVE SCALISE has arrived on the floor for Pelosi's farewell speech. The only House Republican leader i see — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 17, 2022

GOP Whip, soon to be majority leader, Steve Scalise just walked into the House chamber with fellow Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins. No sign of McCarthy or any other members of GOP leadership. — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 17, 2022

The only member of Republican leadership I spotted in the chamber was Steve Scalise. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 17, 2022

According to multiple reporters present in the House chamber, Scalise was the only member of Republican Party leadership to even bother to show up. The other Republicans in leadership positions—Kevin McCarthy and Tom Emmer—seemed to be absent.

Other reports indicate very few Republicans overall were present:

Pelosi, announcing she’ll step down as Democratic leader, wraps to a standing ovation. Chamber is packed with Democrats, but not many Republicans are here. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 17, 2022

And it sounds like Scalise, the newly elected House Majority Leader, is the only one who acted decently during the speech.

As Pelosi touts the increased #'s of women in the House, all Dems stand, but on the GOP side only @SteveScalise stood.



It's like that. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 17, 2022

This isn’t surprising behavior from Republicans but it’s still shameful.

Nancy Pelosi is a historic figure for women's equality and American democracy. Today's Republican Party has no respect for either of those things. https://t.co/4mAWi6h42N — ?Dante Atkins? (@DanteAtkins) November 17, 2022

Pelosi, by the way, is not retiring from Congress, just stepping down from leadership. And she’s going out on a high note.

"I have enjoyed working with three presidents," says Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has served as Speaker under 4 presidents.



Then thanks Bush, Obama, and Biden.



The GOAT. — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) November 17, 2022

(image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

