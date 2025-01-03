‘REPUBLICANS, BE SMART AND TOUGH!!!’: Trump urges Republicans to continue to fight back against Democrats

Trump is ringing in the New Year with more of the same: lies and slander.

In the minutes leading up to midnight, Trump once again touted his historically small “Historic Landslide and Mandate” in a post on Truth Social, before ripping into his Democrat political opponents, claiming that they will “try all sorts of tricks” in order to “improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees.” The “Great Nominees” in question are the rogue’s gallery of Trump Cabinet appointees who are subject to confirmation from the Senate.

Considering that Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, it’s unlikely that Democrats will be able to stop many of Trump’s appointees from taking power. Nevertheless, many will try. Trump’s Cabinet picks have been a cause for considerable anxiety on both sides of the isle. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Trump’s Health Secretary pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his skepticism surrounding the polio vaccine. Other key Republicans have taken shots at Trump’s Intelligence pick Tulsi Gabbard, who received swift backlash for parroting Russian propaganda in a social media post.

Some of Trump’s Cabinet picks were ousted before the confirmation process could even take place. Former Florida representative Matt Gaetz withdrew from his Attorney General nomination in the midst of a House Ethics investigation into his allegations of sex trafficking a minor. Trump’s Defense chair pick Pete Hegseth saw his own position challenged while facing allegations of sexual assault. Other dubious picks that are likely to be challenged by the Senate include Trump megadonor George Phelan – tapped to chair the U.S. Navy despite having no military experience whatsoever – and T.V. physician Dr. Oz, the Medicare pick who once said that the uninsured have no “right to health.” Trump’s pick for Education, former WWE exec Linda McMahon, could also see herself challenged considering she has no classroom experience and once lied about having an education degree. She still doesn’t have one.

Many Democrat are prepared to fight Trump right back. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been working to install a legal framework in California to make his state “Trump-proof.” Many other state government officials have pledged to fight back against the Trump administration, particularly when it comes to Trump and his incoming Cabinet’s draconian immigration polices. Trump has taped immigration hardliner Tom Homan to serve as his “border czar” and help him carrying out his sweeping plans for the “mass deportation” of millions of undocumented immigrants. In response to Trump and Homan’s plans, state governors such as a New Mexico’s Lujan Grisham and Massachusetts’ Maura Healy have announced their intent to fight tooth and nail to protect migrant communities in their states. Some members of law enforcement have pledged to resist Trump’s agenda as well, and LAPD Chief Jim McDonald has said that he will work to protect undocumented migrants Los Angeles from deportation.

Though the GOP has consolidated a majority in the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches of government, they will likely face pushback at every turn. Trump has told Republicans to fight, and Democrats will fight right back.

