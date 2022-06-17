Greg Steube is a Republican U.S. Representative from Florida, and one of the 147 Republicans in Congress who voted to block Joe Biden’s electoral certification and overturn the 2020 election. He is also a grown adult man who apparently didn’t know how television works until yesterday.

On Thursday afternoon, just ahead of the January 6 House select committee’s third public hearing, Steube tweeted his displeasure that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave permission for CNN (or the “Communist News Network” as Steube so classily referred to it) to broadcast from the Capitol.

“In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings, Pelosi let The Communist News Network build a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood,” he tweeted, along with a picture of a CNN panel talking in front of a background image of the Capitol building’s Statuary Hall.

Of course, CNN was not inside the Capitol, just as that train in 1896 wasn’t actually going to break out of the movie screen and crush the audience. It was an illusion, Greg.

Apparently someone informed Steube how digital backdrops work and he deleted the incredibly embarrassing tweet not long after posting it.

Rep. Greg Steube removed his tweet calling CNN “The Communist News Network” who built “a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood” because was informed this what we the TV business refer to as a screen. pic.twitter.com/h7HLPEOFCa — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 16, 2022

That man is in a position of political power. His decisions affect our lives.

People forget that there’s a real-life Florida Man in Congress and he is simply the most profoundly stupid person https://t.co/FKyGs9AWLL — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 16, 2022

And not for nothing, Lincoln’s desk isn’t the only thing of note to have been in that spot. A year and a half ago, it also saw a few thousand rioters try to carry out a violent insurrection, which is the whole point of these hearings and that CNN broadcast in the first place.

Something that actually did happen: insurrectionists incited by Trump’s Big Lie stormed the Capitol on January 6th, some carrying the Confederate battle flag. Many of those who tried to overturn an American election marched over the place where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood. https://t.co/FdssYY4LXA — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 16, 2022

(image: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

