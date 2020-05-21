Oh, Great. Twilight’s Creepy Renesmee Doll Is ALSO Haunted?

Baby Yoda this Renesmee doll is NOT. Remember when, for whatever reason, the creatives behind The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II decided to make Renesmee (the daughter of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, who ages extremely quickly) a creepy doll? Because it’s something that never leaves me.

The haunting imagery has stayed with us all this time because … look, I don’t understand who made that doll and said, “Yeah, this will work.” Just … cast a child. It’s okay. We can suspend our disbelief.

But the problem apparently isn’t just that Renesmee herself is scary; it’s that the doll is literally haunted. The cast used to call her “Chuckesmee,” and now the doll lives in, basically, a Twilight museum. The Forever Twilight collection features memorabilia from the movies, including the doll in question.

When the town of Forks, Washington bought props from the movie, they bought the Renesmee doll (whose socks were probably white back then, but we’ll get to that), and thus began their journey with the haunted doll from Hell. I added that last bit, but still, she’s terrifying.

Talking with Jezebel, Lissy Andros (who is the Executive Director for the Forks Chamber of Commerce) talked about how much she loves the doll. “She’s very dear to me. But a lot of people hate her guts,” she said, and I have to wonder why. Maybe because people have said the doll just MOVES?!

One TikTok user went to Forks and talked about the exhibit and how they pointed out that the socks were once white, but have somehow become dirty …

Andros also pointed this out to Jezebel. “I feel like the Cullens could afford clean socks for her,” she said. Not to mention the fact that the doll is apparently “actively melting” and is heavy because she’s animatronic, so she won’t live forever, but also maybe she’ll just inhabit another body to haunt our movie viewing pleasures.

To make matters worse, Andros told Jezebel that they truly don’t know how she’s moving. FUN! “One day she might be standing up straight and the next when you come in on another day, she’s in a weird position,” Andros says. “It’s like, is she moving around in there? We don’t know. But we tell everybody that the cover is on her for their protection.”

I like that no one in this museum (of sorts) is concerned? They just laugh at a moving doll that already looks like it wants to murder everyone? Honestly though, I did have the Renesmee doll murdering us all on my 2020 bingo card.

So, you know, can’t wait to be sleeping and wake up with Renesmee standing above me with a knife, once she finds out how I’ve been talking about her online.

