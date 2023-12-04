‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ Is Beloved by All, Obviously

The Queen has another jewel to add to her crown! Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé has stormed into the hearts of fans and conquered the critics leaving everyone victorious. The film documents the sheer power and determination of the artist to bring absolute excellence to her fans, in every way possible.

The film chronicles the preparation, production, and execution of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. The behind-the-scenes footage of the tour shows just how involved the artist is in her show, giving fans a glimpse into just how much work goes into creating these spectacles. The Renaissance World Tour is the highest-grossing tour for a female artist of all time, as listed in Billboard, with its economic impact so huge that, according to The New York Times, it generated $4.5 billion, comparable to hosting the Olympics!

But it would seem that a certain Queen Bey didn’t stop there, pivoting from live performances to the big screen in a documentary she directed, produced, and wrote—god, this woman is tireless! The film has allowed those unable to purchase a ticket to watch the show without leaving their hometown. Currently, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is available to watch at AMC Theatres where the Queen is once again ruling the roost.

Despite opening over what is considered one of the sleepiest weekends for cinema, it raked in $21 million, just a little over the initial estimation of $20 million, to land at the top of the box office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé had the biggest box office opening for an early December release in two decades as fans rushed to theaters on Friday. Theaters have asked that audiences dress appropriately (we don’t need a silver sun hat the size of a sombrero in a film, ma’am) to allow all to fully enjoy the experience.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

And enjoy it they have, with Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé currently receiving an outstanding 100 percent audience score and a 100 percent score on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. Critic reviews have showered the singer in praise with The Guardian writing,

“For much of the past decade, Beyoncé has been the standard by which others are judged and, at this stage in her career, she’s really got nothing left to prove but as the title suggests, rather than slowing down, she’s still reinventing herself.”

The Hollywood Reporter also lavishes Beyoncé with praise over the documentary, writing,

“Were Renaissance the movie simply a recording of the show, it’d be a treat in itself. By weaving in behind-the-scenes footage and interviews that reveal where Renaissance came from and how it got to be here, Beyoncé serves up a fully satisfying meal.”

Fans were in love with getting front-row seats to the show (even if it wasn’t live) but also with seeing glimpses of the artist off stage with #RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce trending on X. Many left the theater praising the singer’s name.

Fans were left stunned at the dazzling costumes and choreography on display. It truly is alike a work of magic.

i SCREAMED when i saw the outfit switch on the beat during diva ? i felt that bass in my CHEST #RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce pic.twitter.com/EunNN1lttt — nicole RENAISSANCE SPOILERS (@pttercrux) December 1, 2023

The vibes in the theater were helping many to feel as if they were actually at the concert itself.

The movie ??? 10/10 I really did feel like I was at the concert again ! And the vibes in the theater was so good lmao I feel like I was the most hype one there tbh ? #RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce #RENAISSANCEFilm pic.twitter.com/XAlcjfEfny — Mr. Gemicer (@theykiltkenny__) December 3, 2023

For many, seeing it once is never going to be enough. They’re just going to have to wait for it to hit streaming services … or spend all their money at the theaters.

If the film was on streaming I’d have watched it 100 times by now ?#RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce pic.twitter.com/f94xQPLSxq — ?? The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) December 2, 2023

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy had some stans out in the crowd as well, who have loved getting to watch the young girl grow and somewhat follow in her mother’s footsteps.

Blue Ivy is everything that we imagined her to be. She said girl you are wasting everyone’s time over some fingers??? Let’s move forward!!



I am officially resigning from the Beyhive to become COO of the Ivy League. #RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce pic.twitter.com/hLQtzBf0ef — OG, Big Homie, The One & Only (@Shakeemah_) December 2, 2023

This user is urging everyone to head out and watch it, having experienced a full rollercoaster of emotions themselves.

For anyone on the fence.. Beyoncé was sensational! I cried and sang the whole way through. Didn’t miss a beat. It was very emotional in parts. Was literally like being at the tour again. Everything about it was sheer perfection. Thank you, Beyoncé!! #RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce pic.twitter.com/kX8B1KkPjY — MART TWEEDY ? (@MartTweedy) December 1, 2023

For anyone unable to get themselves to an AMC Theatres, they may have to wait for it to land on streaming, though there has been no confirmation of when exactly this will take place. Her previous concert documentary, Homecoming, is available on Netflix, but we’ve had no word yet as to whether Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will follow in its footsteps.

(featured image: Parkwood Entertainment)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]