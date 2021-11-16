Next week, we will all take part in the time-honored tradition of eating a lot and taking a nap. While I’d like to think that I do just fine when it comes to cooking a giant bird along with way too many side dishes to choose from, dessert is not my strong suit.

Apparently, Reese’s knows that there are folks who would rather buy dessert instead of trying to figure out proper flour to sugar ratios (is that what bakers do, I honestly don’t know, I kinda think they’re magicians). That’s why they’ve released a pie in time for Thanksgiving, and by “released” I mean “only offered 3,000 of them.”

I use the term “pie” loosely as this looks to be a titan-sized version of a standard Reese’s and not, like, a pie with a graham cracker crust or anything like that. You’re basically eating the same candy you always eat via the leftover Halloween candy you’re still working your way through, it’s just that you can slice this Reese’s up like a pie and eat it with a knife and fork.

I’m honestly surprised it took them this long to take advantage of the fact that Reese’s is a circular candy that you can advertise as a pie for the holidays.

According to USA Today, Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s, had this to say. “When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert. At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of.”

Here’s the description from the website:

Introducing Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie – a spin on a tried-and-true holiday treat that contains the only two ingredients a dessert really needs… chocolate and peanut butter. Oh, and did we mention that this peanut butter cup is the size of a real pie? Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie is the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup to date, featuring a 9-inch diameter and 3.4 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate. Reese’s knows when you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving Dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert – so we created the dessert everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for the pies to sell out at around $45 apiece, after all, they only made 3,000 of them. There’s no word about them making more pies, either. There’s no sort of waitlist, no way to pre-order, nothing.

While some have found humor in the absurdity of Reese’s actually being surprised that people like Reese’s enough to want a 9-inch version of one, others have left some pretty scathing reviews on the product page, citing poor planning and accusing the company of making the pie as a marketing ploy.

I feel like if we weren’t so close to Thanksgiving, more people would be amused about a Destructo Disc sized peanut butter cup, but as someone who has braved grocery stores around this time, I know that folks are REAL serious about getting the food they want for the big day. I personally would just settle on finding a chocolate and peanut butter pie with chunks of Reese’s in it.

Don’t get me wrong, this chunk of a Reese’s Cup is a cute idea, but I feel like that much candy at a time would be too much for me – oooooh THAT’S why it’s shareable!

What are your dessert plans for Thanksgiving? Do they involve pie? And if so, is the pie of the chocolate/peanut butter variety?

(Image: Hershey’s)

