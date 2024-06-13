Red Velvet 2024 Comeback and Cosmic Album Release
Red Velvet’s Latest Comeback, ‘Cosmic,’ Is Giving Sailor Moon Vibes

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 13, 2024 01:14 pm

No comeback in 2024 will be sweeter than Red Velvet’s. They had their last comeback in November 2023 of last year, but ReVeluvs (Red Velvet fans) won’t have to wait long for their favorite girl group to be active again.

According to the group’s official Twitter account, Red Velvet will be making their comeback on June 24, 2024. A brand new album titled “Cosmic” will be released on the same day, and it will contain a total of six songs. You can pre-save their latest album through this link.

The “R to V” 2023 Red Velvet Tour was the last time the group went on tour. There were many canceled and postponed shows because members had suffered from health-related issues. Now that Red Velvet is set to return, fans have higher hopes for a brand-new tour.

Sailor Moon? I only know Sailor Velvet

As an anime fan who adores Red Velvet, it isn’t lost on me that the group’s concept for Cosmic is Sailor Moon-inspired. But the concept isn’t all about Red Velvet’s magical girl transformation. SM Entertainment says that they intend to “present a new kind of summer music” through the release of Cosmic.

Does this mean we’re getting summertime in outer space? As Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada once said, “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” We usually have upbeat and cheery music for summer, but it seems Red Velvet is about to do something outside of the box yet again. If you’ve been their fan for ten long years, you can trust that they pull something unique off in every comeback.

