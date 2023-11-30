Receiptify: How To Get a Spotify Receipt, Explained

Dear Spotify, I am a person of culture, and I want the world to know. How can I get the receipts to prove it?

I’m not like other listeners. How could I be? After all, I’ve adopted an axolotl—the classiest of all the amphibians. My tastes are erudite, to say the least, and I want the world to know that I’ve been listening to nothing but Chopin and free form jazz upon viewing my Spotify wrapped. But however will I show society, via social media, if I am am unable to navigate the internet?

I don’t really do social media. I prefer writing calligraphic letters to all of my associates in order to update them on my comings and goings. I need a guide. How will I ever hope to impress anyone otherwise?

The answer is simple. How quaint!

All that one must do is open their “web browser”—the canoe with which they will navigate the treacherous waters of the world wide web. One must then pilot their vessel to the Receiptify website.

Once arrived at the shores of Receiptify, one must log in via the Login with Spotify button. Charming! This will allow you to sign into the site using your credentials from Spotify.

One must then trust in the mysterious power of Receiptify and allow the site permission to analyze their Spotify data, like a god stepping into the mundane affairs of mortals. That data will then be processed, and shortly shall your patience be rewarded with a delicate little receipt of your listening history!

So go ahead, let the world know our penchant for early ’00s Ke$ha. They will love you for it.

