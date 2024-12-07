‘Rats have rights:’ Sorry, Nosferatu, PETA really wants you to know rats didn’t cause the bubonic plague, for some reason

PETA is yet again up to nonsense. This time, they’re acting as if the depiction of rats in Nosferatu is damaging to the creatures that run New York City. To be clear, they’re mad that the film claims rats spread the plague (the movies doesn’t claim this).

In Nosferatu, when Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) gets to a town, the rats run rampant in the town as a way for Orlok to feed on people. They all believe that the plague is in their town because rats have taken over and people are falling “ill” as a result. The illness is a vampire in the midst and Orlok can, in the universe, control rats. So the idea that the rats are carrying the plague is not actually what the film is saying. It is displaying a power that Dracula does have in the Bram Stoker novel.

That didn’t stop PETA from making a big deal about it. Rats have gotten the blame for the Bubonic Plague when a new study believes that humans did the bulk of spreading the plague. That’s not surprising, we know that humans spread disease but it doesn’t take the weight off rats either. For PETA, they clung to a “don’t blame animals” mentality and are doubling down on it. Again, the movie doesn’t really push the plague onto rats anyway. It is Orlok controlling rats.

But they were making a statement. PETA emailed a statement to journalists that detailed their plans to have a rat at the premiere of Nosferatu with a sign that will read “Rats Have Rights! We Didn’t Cause the Plague!” Guys, it is not that serious. Maybe educated yourselves about the source material of Nosferatu before you send out a misguided statement about rats.

PETA really wants us to care

As we know, PETA isn’t great. But the reaction to a scene about rats in the movie is really out there. Again, it is all at the hands of Orlok. So their anger at the message being pushed is foolish because a vampire is doing it all. Is PETA going to make a statement against Count Orlok next? Or what is the deal. PETA’s Director of Animals in Film and Television, Lauren Thomasson, released a statement about the film.

“A human is no more likely to be harmed or killed by a rat in real life than by a vampire, and false portrayals of these animals as harbingers of death deny viewers the chance to see them as the intelligent, social, and affectionate individuals they are,” the statement reads. “The only ‘pests’ moviegoers need to be concerned with are directors who subject animals to the chaos and confusion of a film set, and PETA encourages everyone to see through these shameful stereotypes and give rats the respect they deserve.”

So if you’re worried about the rats in Nosferatu, don’t be. It is fine. They’re being controlled by a vampire and are not bringing the plague. Orlok is bringing the plague. Hope that helps! And rats did spread the plague as did humans! Science is wild, PETA!

