It’s been a long time coming, but Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is finally here! The third of her re-recorded albums (following the runaway success of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (TV) sees Swift revisit her third album, which yielded hits like “Enchanted,” “Dear John,” “Back To December,” and “Mine.” Though the original recording of the album (produced under Swift’s old label, Big Machine Records) featured 17 songs (not including acoustic versions and remixes) the Taylor’s Version re-recording features six brand new vault tracks. As with Fearless and Red, the vault tracks are songs Swift wrote when the album was originally recorded, but that didn’t make the final tracklist.

But just because they didn’t make the original cut, doesn’t mean these vault tracks aren’t instant earworms in their own right: here are all six new Speak Now tracks, ranked.

6. “Timeless”

Let’s make one thing clear: all six of these songs are some of the strongest vault tracks that Swift has produced across all three re-recordings, but one of them did need to pull up the rear, and unfortunately, that’s “Timeless.” The last song on the album, “Timeless” is classic country-pop Swift; a stripped-down track that prominently features acoustic guitar. In the song, Swift imagines herself and her partner having met in past lives, inspired by photos and books from various decades she sees at an antique store. It’s a sweet, romantic concept for a song, but “Timeless” takes the last spot only because the rest of the vault tracks have something else to love even more.

5. “Castles Crumbling ft. Hayley Williams”

Put down your pitchforks, I know this is something of a controversial opinion. “Castles Crumbling” is one of two vault tracks from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) that features a guest vocalist. Paramore’s Hayley Williams lends her pipes to the chorus and second verse of this mellow, fairytale-inspired track. The lyrics of “Castles Crumbling” are (for a song written at 19) strangely reminiscent of Taylor’s Reputation era—painting a picture of an empire falling down around her. It’s slow, haunting, and fits the more dramatic side of Speak Now beautifully. The lyrics are uniquely critical of Swift herself—”Power went to my head and I couldn’t stop / Ones I love tried to help so I ran them off”—making the track feel like a spiritual sister to “Back to December.” If you’re looking for more songs to add to your “crying in the shower” Taylor Swift playlist, “Castles Crumbling” will definitely be up your alley.

4. “Foolish One”

Another reminder of just how young Swift was when Speak Now originally came out, “Foolish One” is a track that emphasizes the emotional inexperience of youth, and what it’s like being a young woman who’s in over her head in a relationship. The lyrics tell the story of Swift waiting on someone to tell her they love her (they never do) and the lovesick hope that keeps her coming back to the mailbox every day. Though it’s definitely not as sob-inducing as “Dear John,” it touches on similar ideas about dreaming of a more romantic version of your life than the one you’re actually living.

3. “I Can See You”

The only vault track (as of now) to get a proper music video, “I Can See You” is the highest charting of the new Speak Now songs, and it’s not hard to see why. The bold guitars and strong summer-y production mixed with the vintage effect laid over Taylor’s vocals give the track a distinct punch. In terms of sound, “I Can See You” is definitely edgier and more grown-up than the rest of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). It’s easy to see why it might not have made the cut at the time, but how the flirty, steamy lyrics might appeal to an older, more independent Swift. Then, of course, there’s that music video featuring Swift’s ex / “Back to December” muse Taylor Lautner, and “Mean” music video star Joey King.

2. “When Emma Falls in Love”

I can only imagine what it felt like to be a Swiftie named Emma seeing the track listing for the vault for the first time, and finding out your name is now forever in the canon of Taylor Swift characters. Inspired (at least, according to Swifties) by the life and romances of Swift’s close friend Emma Stone, “When Emma Falls in Love” is a playful, piano- and guitar-heavy track that tells the story of a magnetic, charismatic girl who falls in and out of love, breaking hearts along the way. Lyrics like “She’s so New York when she’s in LA” and “Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town” capture Swift’s signature mix of wit and allure, making this track an instant classic that slots beautifully in with the rest of Speak Now.‘ signature mix of wit and allure, making this track an instant classic that slots beautifully in with the rest of Speak Now.

1. “Electric Touch ft. Fall Out Boy”

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been waiting on a Taylor Swift x Fall Out Boy track since their iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance nearly a decade ago. Though I might’ve had my money on FOB hopping on the re-recording of Reputation, Patrick Stump’s iconic falsetto rock vocals add the perfect punch to “Electric Touch,” my pick for the best vault track off Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). If the feature alone wasn’t reason enough to rank it number one, the lyrics of “Electric Touch” are quintessential early Swift: wary of being burned by love but undeniably giddy at the prospect of a new, all-consuming romance. Roll down the windows and turn up the car radio—”Electric Touch” is an instant classic and a perfect summer track to round out Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

(featured image: Republic Records)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]