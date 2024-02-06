Here’s Where You Can Stream ‘Radical’ and Give It the Love It Deserves

Back in October of 2023, Radical had its theatrical release in Mexico. However, viewers are bound to be wondering when they can stream this well-received dramedy.

The film is based on a 2013 Wired article titled “A Radical Way of Unleashing a Generation of Geniuses.” It tells the true story of José Urbina López Primary School, which serves a border city that sits directly across from the U.S. The city is plagued by violence and unsanitary conditions, with the school situated next to a dump. While the students struggle to thrive in their environment, teacher Sergio Juarez Correa (Eugenio Derbez) begins to tap into his students’ potential using unconventional teaching tactics. Though his methods are considered “radical,” they soon start to have an immensely positive effect.

The film enjoyed its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023, taking home the Festival Favorite Award. Since the world premiere and theatrical premiere, the film has garnered highly positive reviews from critics, who praise the inspirational story that highlights the impact of teachers. In the United States, Radical only received a limited theatrical run. So, with both the U.S. and Mexico’s theatrical runs concluding, how can viewers access the movie?

Where to stream Radical

(Pantelion Films)

Fortunately, viewers have a few options for streaming Radical. It is currently available on Amazon Prime to rent for $5.99 or buy for $19.99. However, viewers can also stream it at no additional cost with a ViX Premium subscription. One also has the option to try a 7-day free trial of ViX Premium, which is the leading Spanish-language streaming service in the world. For now, Amazon Prime Video and ViX are the only platforms streaming Radical. It remains to be seen if the film will arrive on any other streamers at a later date.

Hopefully, the film’s arrival on streaming can give Radical the attention it deserves. Some viewers felt the movie should’ve been submitted for consideration for the Best International Feature Film at this year’s Oscars. Unfortunately, since the nomination process only allows a single entry from each country, Mexico selected Tótem over Radical. Since most countries produce more than one notable and valuable film annually, deserving films like Radical frequently get left out of the Best International Feature Film race.

Meanwhile, with its limited theatrical run in the U.S., the film has further struggled to gain global recognition. Now, though, countless subscribers have access to the film and can evaluate its artistic merit for themselves.

(featured image: Pantelion Films)

