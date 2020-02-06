Things We Saw Today: Rachel McAdams Will Not Return for Doctor Strange 2

Comic book film fans were excited to hear that Spider-Man and Evil Dead auteur Sam Raimi was in talks to direct the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But there was another bit of Doctor Strange news snuck into the announcement: Rachel McAdams would not be reprising her role as Dr. Christine Palmer in the sequel.

If you (like me) forgot that McAdams was in Doctor Strange, you’re probably not alone. Dr. Palmer was a lackluster female co-star who didn’t leave much of an impression. As Strange’s ex-girlfriend and confidante, she functioned as his tether to the real world, saving him from serious injury.

McAdams did what she could, but the role was underwritten and failed to make an impression when compared to the astral planes and mirror dimensions of Doctor Strange. She was a bland love interest that had more in common with comic book damsels in distress than more modern supporting female characters (see Black Panther). At the time, there were plans for McAdams to develop into Night Nurse, but those plans have since been abandoned.

I do think that McAdams could play a great superheroine (she was shortlisted to play Sue Storm in Fantastic Four but lost to Jessica Alba), but the film failed to make her character compelling.

At least we’ll always have her supervillain turn as Regina George.

(via Variety)

Rep. Eric Swalwell is writing a book based on Trump’s impeachment trial. (via The Hill) Claude McKay’s Romance in Marseille is 91 years old and finally available. (via Vulture) Did you know the story of Ashley Boone Jr., the first black president of a major Hollywood studio who helped greenlight Star Wars? (via The Hollywood Reporter) Alexa, play Etta James’ “At Last”:



Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here’s how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Shrill‘s costume designer talks Aidy Bryant’s style for the Hulu series. (via Variety) Google has cracked the code on healthier eating: spoiler alert, it’s money. (via OneZero) Here are some videos and photo from the set of Matrix 4. (via ComingSoon) Welcome home, Christina Koch!



Thumbs up and a huge smile from @Astro_Christina! 😊👍 Her first spaceflight became a 328-day mission with 5,248 orbits of Earth, a journey of 139 million miles, roughly the equivalent of 291 trips to the Moon & back. #CongratsChristina & welcome home: https://t.co/8MFSftrUyR pic.twitter.com/zlmY2yYJDe — NASA (@NASA) February 6, 2020

What are you getting into, Sue Believers?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com