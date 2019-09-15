comScore
The Mary Sue

Things We Saw Today: Rachel Bloom Has a New Emmy and a New Baby On The Way!

Mazel Tov!

by | 6:30 pm, September 15th, 2019

Rachel Bloom and Donna Lynne Champlin in the series finale of Crazy Ex Girlfriend.

We’re not just about bad news here, sometimes we get to celebrate something truly joyful. The brilliant and talented star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom took home an Emmy last night for  best original music and lyrics and decided during her press conference to announce how she’ll be keeping busy now that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has wrapped: she’s having a baby!

We couldn’t be happier for Bloom on both counts and wish her and her family all the health and happiness in the world.

 

  • Speaking of health and happiness, Olivia Colman in Vogue cleared our skin and added ten years to our life. Long live the queen.  (via Vogue.)
  • And while we’re on awards winners winners, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit beat out an incredibly crowded field to win the audience prize at the Toronto International film festival. Many past winners have gone on to win best picture at the Oscars, including last year’s winner, Green Book. Congrats, Taika! (via THR)
  • We’re all for responsible rune sales, especially when it keeps runes away from Nazis:

  • We’ve talked about women filmmakers in America, but women are also making stride in film in Germany. (Via Variety)
  • Justin McElroy is here to remind us that Orson Scott Card remains a pretty yucky person, and maybe shouldn’t be getting a platform.

  • Consider our minds blown:

  • This behind the scenes look at Foley artists is pretty amazing. (via Vulture)
  • And finally, Joe Biden got “Corn Pop” trending on twitter and we’re just…so confused.

(Via: Variety, Featured image:  Greg Gayne/The CW)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
, ,

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Editorial Policies | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime