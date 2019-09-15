Things We Saw Today: Rachel Bloom Has a New Emmy and a New Baby On The Way!

We’re not just about bad news here, sometimes we get to celebrate something truly joyful. The brilliant and talented star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom took home an Emmy last night for best original music and lyrics and decided during her press conference to announce how she’ll be keeping busy now that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has wrapped: she’s having a baby!

We couldn’t be happier for Bloom on both counts and wish her and her family all the health and happiness in the world.

Speaking of health and happiness, Olivia Colman in Vogue cleared our skin and added ten years to our life. Long live the queen. (via Vogue.)

And while we’re on awards winners winners, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit beat out an incredibly crowded field to win the audience prize at the Toronto International film festival. Many past winners have gone on to win best picture at the Oscars, including last year’s winner, Green Book. Congrats, Taika! (via THR)

We’re all for responsible rune sales, especially when it keeps runes away from Nazis:

Nice work by this vendor at a ren faire creating a clear, contextual, and complete explanation of why people who like runes need to be wary of neonazi associations pic.twitter.com/2LAdsZVT3V — aClooforyou 🛠 (@AClooForYou) September 15, 2019

We’ve talked about women filmmakers in America, but women are also making stride in film in Germany. (Via Variety)

Justin McElroy is here to remind us that Orson Scott Card remains a pretty yucky person, and maybe shouldn’t be getting a platform.

If you’re unfamiliar with Card, he is perhaps best known for being the pits https://t.co/qlU11dJue8 — Justin “Hoops” McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) September 12, 2019

Consider our minds blown:

We are closer in time to a T-Rex than a T-Rex was to a Stegosaurus. — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) September 14, 2019

This behind the scenes look at Foley artists is pretty amazing. (via Vulture)

And finally, Joe Biden got “Corn Pop” trending on twitter and we’re just…so confused.

Here’s footage of Biden recalling his run in with “Corn Pop” pic.twitter.com/rZDDgJMBm9 — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 15, 2019

(Via: Variety, Featured image: Greg Gayne/The CW)

