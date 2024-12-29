‘Put down the selfie light’: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene postpones her holiday to back Elon Musk and bash young Americans

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) came out of the holidays to back Elon Musk up on Twitter. Instead of blaming the low wages, MTG shifted the blame on young Americans, who she believes are choosing lofty dreams over real jobs.

On a longwinded Twitter rant, MTG shared the struggle of maintaining a reliable workforce. She cited her experience running a construction company. While she sides with Musk in the need to give out H1-B visas, she was clear that hiring foreign workers is only a necessity. For her, they were merely there to “hold up the foundation walls and plug the leaks.”

Instead of blaming tech companies for prioritizing cost-cutting or the underfunding of education, MTG decided to scold young people for being lazy. She stated, “Too many of our young people are killing their bodies and minds on alcohol and drugs, wasting years and money earning useless college degrees, chasing unrealistic dreams.” She suggested that swathes of young adults were choosing to become influencers instead of building their careers.

MTG added, “If you fall in this category, put down the selfie light and go apply for a job and replace the H1-B visa holders and all the other skilled labor jobs that foreign workers are taking and American companies are desperately trying to hire.” In the same tweet, she calls for less government spending and the improvement of education—instead of advocating for more government spending on education. Clearly, the solution doesn’t solve the problem. If nothing else, MTG’s critic only puts unnecessary blame on young people who are struggling to afford their own homes. It does not put pressure on tech giants who are eager to give paycuts to struggling job hunters.

MAGA is firing back

The replies mostly didn’t side with MTG on Twitter. One user wrote, “MTG, did you see how well insulting the American people went for Vivek and Elon? Americans are resilient, intelligent, and hardworking. They are being discriminated against in the interest of cheap labor.” Meanwhile, other Twitter users were laughing at how MTG joined the fray with Musk and Ramaswamy. Another user wrote, “They’re not even in power yet, and MAGA is already a hot fucking mess.”

