‘This is what you’re supposed to do’: Disgraced MMA fighter Conor McGregor is getting his murals taken down

Conor McGregor, a UFC fighter, faces civil liability for the rape of Nikita Hand. Although he still has a handful of defenders, McGregor is losing business and honor for his crime.

A clip from an Irish gym went viral after it showed a couple of men painting over Conor McGregor’s mural. Many social media users praised this act and said it should be a standard when someone is found guilty of rape. One wrote, “This is what you’re supposed to do when someone is convicted of rape.”

McGregor’s reputational hit also led to severed business ties. IO Interactive has cut ties with McGregor after the verdict of the court case. The game developer intends to remove the Disruptor character from the Hitman games, who shares his likeness. Irish retail giant Musgrave also decided to delist all drinks that are associated with McGregor.

Crimes shouldn’t be overlooked because of titles and sportsmanship, and McGregor’s fall from grace is the ideal scenario. Another Twitter user replied to the original tweet, “They will never take down Mike Tyson.”

The boxer was also found guilty of rape in the 1990s but didn’t become a social pariah. Instead, people continued to root for him in his old age against an exhibition match with Jake Paul.

Supported by a loud few

McGregor still has some online support, albeit a loud few. They claim ‘guilty until proven innocent,’ as if the verdict on McGregor’s civil suit isn’t enough proof of his guilt. Even McGregor’s partner, Dee Devlin, continued to defend McGregor in a series of Instagram posts. Devlin also shifted the blame to Hand. One of the cryptic photos she released reads, “My sons will be warned that women like you exist in the world.”

Devlin received backlash for her comments as well. One response to her on Twitter reads, “My daughter will be warned men like Conor McGregor exist, Dee Devlin.” That’s a far more chilling reality women have to deal with, and not all of them can bring the men who harmed them to justice—not even through a civil suit. Although McGregor won’t be facing jail time, he will be paying Hand €248,000 in damages.

