Great news everyone! Our fabulous and talented assistant editor Princess Weekes is launching her own podcast with PBS! It’s Lit [Unabridged] is the sister podcast to her popular YouTube series It’s Lit! This 10-episode podcast spinoff will feature lively conversations with noted authors about their work, discussions about influential novels, and issues related to books and literature. It’s Lit! [Unabridged] delivers the conversations you want to have during your book club, but without having to actually sign up for one.

The series will highlight the work of BIPOC writers. With a casual yet informative format, these conversations will be insightful to any literary fan, whether you’ve read a specific book or not. The first episode, “Hope and Rage in Black Literature with Mikki Kendall”, delves into verbalizing Black rage, especially that of Black women and Black queer folk, and what the audience gains today by looking closely at the literary history of the Black revolution. What better way to kick off Black History Month than listening to these two amazing women?

This was a loooong time in the making, but I hope people enjoy <3 https://t.co/aIlGSUsytp — Princess Weekes (@WeekesPrincess) February 1, 2022

We are ridiculously proud of Princess’s new endeavor, and we cannot wait to listen to her in our earholes. It’s Lit [Unabridged] debuts TODAY and is available to download wherever you listen to podcasts.

(via PBS, image: PBS/screencap)

Taylor Lautner says he was scared to leave his house during the height of Twilight fame. (via THR)

iPhone users can use spells from Harry Potter to control their devices. (via CBR)

In honor of Langston Hughes’ birthday, April Parker Jones (Viola ‘Vy’ Smith) narrates his powerful “Mother to Son” poem:

‘Maus’ is back on the bestseller list after it was banned by a Tennessee school district. (via CNN)

Russell T. Davies, ‘Doctor Who’, and LGBTQ+ representation. (via CBR)

The ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ TV series finds a director in Rawson Marshall Thurber. (via Collider)

It’s the first day of Black History Month, so you know we’re sharing some of our favorite #28DaysofBlackCosplay looks!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]