Help, This Pride Demon Goat Plush Is Absolutely Everything I Need in My Life!

One of the things I love about Pride Month is the amount of creativity that pours out of the queer community. As someone who watches a lot of artists, writers, and indie creators, my feed is full of fun queer merch 365 days a year (or 366, if we’re leaping), but Pride Month definitely lights an already strong fire. Every day, I’m guaranteed to see some extremely relatable art or yet another enamel pin to add to my too-full ita bag. However, in the case of Cirquell Curiosities, I’ve got an entire line of plush that are, quite frankly, some of the coolest fucking plush I’ve ever seen.

20 demon goat plushes have been summoned

Happy Pride everyone!! 🏳️‍🌈 This spectacular rainbow goat is the first of our pride themed demons to be summoned and will be looking after all of the others very soon as they come to life! 🕯 🐐 🕯



Cirquell Curiosities is a studio that was created by Azrael and Miki. Their work consists of a variety of plush, art dolls, and masks, with designs that look like they belong in a vivid, fantasy universe that I wish existed in my backyard. They also offer patterns of their work so you can try your hand at making Dragons and, I kid you not, Candy Corn Demons.

The Pride Demon Goat is a specialty plush that will be going up for auction. This won’t be the only goat, though. The Summoners/Sewists plan on creating 20 goats, and each one will represent a different part of the queer community:

Each demon is completely one of a kind and the design will never be recreated. We might use the same flag as inspiration next year, but it will not be in the same configuration. We also have a new therapy demon type in the works, so there is a good chance that there will be less specifically pride themed goats next year. We however do always intend to represent as many identities as possible each June, since we believe in being vocal about our support of the LGBTQ+ community!

Every goat will weigh about 5 pounds (save for the rainbow goat, who will be a bit heavier because of the wings). They are 34 inches long—not counting the tail—and while you may have the urge to snuggle them, they’re mostly meant for display (but you can do some light cuddling). Cirquell Curiosities will also be donating 15% of the profits made from the auctions to an LGBTQ+ charity of the winner’s choice (or the Trevor Project if no charity is chosen). The goats listed on their website are as follows:

Rainbow Pride Flag with original Gilbert Baker details

Lesbian

Vincian

Transgender

Non-Binary (Enby)

Gender Fluid

Genderqueer

Demi-boy

Demi-girl

Agender

Asexual (Ace)

Aromantic (Aro)

Demi-sexual

Demi-romantic

Bisexual

Pansexual

Polysexual

Intersex

Polyamorous

Leather

How the auction works

There is no set date on when the auctions will begin, but according to Cirquell Curiosities’ Twitter account, the plan is to have all the goats done by the end of the month or sooner. Auctions are planned to be held at staggered times throughout the end of the month and July.

“The starting bid on each goat is $1150 plus shipping,” says Cirquell Curiosities on their auction info page. “The rainbow goat will be the one exception with a starting bid is TBD. The minimum bid increase will be $10.” The team will be accepting payment plans for the goats.

Due to these being auctions, we will be accepting payment plans. This is rare for us since usually our goats sell out in seconds-minutes. We would be happy to set one up that works for your lifestyle as long as they are roughly two months or under. More time can be negotiated if it is an very large final bid. Invoices will by default be sent through Paypal. We will require the first payment to be paid within 24 hrs of winning and all payments are non-refundable as a courtesy for holding the item.

The auction is planned to be held via Google Forms, so you just need a viable email address to take part. You also need to be 18 or over. “If you are not 18, we will need to see proof of a valid license or ID from an adult who will enter the PayPal contract with us on your behalf.” The best way to keep track of when everything will begin is on their Pride Demon Goat page and Twitter account. Even if you don’t plan to enter, you should at least check out Cirquell Curiosities’ work. I, for one, can’t wait to see what the entire lineup of demonically gay goats looks like.

