‘President Trump will do that’: Trump’s Border Czar threatens states’ rights over mass deportation plan pushback

Like the Russian autocrats that bore the title before him, Trump’s “czar” of the U.S. border intends to be draconian.

Trump cabinet nominee Tom Hooman appeared on Fox News to discuss the gory details of his boss’ much touted “mass deportation” plan on Fox News. According to Hooman, any states that refuse to “cooperate” with the Trump administration’s immigration policies could see their federal funding cut. In agreement with Hooman’s policy intentions, Trump supporter host Max Levin brought up a hypothetical: “if you have a governor who says I’m not going to cooperate… federal funds should be slashed in that state. In response, Hooman said a budget cut is exactly what’s “going to happen” should a state government refuse to comply .

Levin: If you have a governor who says I am not going to cooperate, I'm going to block you.. federal funds should be slashed to that state…



Homan: That’s going to happen. President Trump will do that. pic.twitter.com/Qmu65zQrfs — Acyn (@Acyn) November 25, 2024

New Mexico could be one of the first states to feel the brunt of a Trump administration crackdown. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico didn’t mince words when she said that she would refuse to comply with Trump’s mass deportation policies. “We are not going to cooperate” were her exact words.

Arizona’s state governor Katie Hobbs declared similar intentions, saying that her administration would not aid Trump’s “misguided” mass deportation attempt. “I will not tolerate efforts that are part of misguided policies that harm our communities, that threaten our communities, that terrorize our communities, and Arizona will not take part in those,” Governor Hobbs said in an interview with ABC.

Border state governors aren’t the only politicians taking a stand. Boston mayor Michelle Wu said that her city will refuse to cooperate with Trump’s deportation agenda. Boston is a sanctuary city, and does not cooperate with ICE. “We are doing our part to protect our residents in every possible way,” said Wu, “we are not cooperating with those efforts that actually threaten the safety of everyone by causing widespread fear.” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she was prepared to use “every tool in the tool box” to stand against the Trump administration’s immigration policies, vowing that state police would “absolutely not” assist in the deportation effort.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles city council recently passed an ordinance naming it a “sanctuary city,” and LA mayor Karen Bass has said that she supports the decision. “We’re going to send a very clear message that the city of Los Angeles will not cooperate with ICE in any way,” said city council member Hugo Soto-Martinez “we want people to feel protected and be able to have faith in their government.” The city’s chief of police Jim McDonnell has also vowed not to cooperate with mass deportation policies, and that the city’s law enforcement will not aid federal agencies responsible for immigration enforcement.

Many Republican officials have made their intentions to support mass deportation policies clear. Republican politicians from Texas and Florida have sent migrants to sanctuary cities as a political stunt. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he personally approved a bus of carrying a group migrants to Los Angeles, citing the city’s sanctuary policies. Florida sent a private jet full of migrants to Sacramento, though the state’s governor Ron DeSantis was uncharacteristically quiet about the cruel and dehumanizing decision. Left leaning politicians aren’t the only ones that have declared their intentions to resist Hooman’s policies. The ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the upcoming administration already. Unlike state governments, these attorneys don’t depend on federal resources, and Hooman is powerless to stop them.

