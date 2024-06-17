Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Are Reportedly Returning to Cast Another Spell with ‘Practical Magic 2’

After nearly 30 years, the Owens sisters are back! Warner Bros. has announced a sequel to the 1998 fantasy drama film Practical Magic.

According to Variety, the leads of the original film, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, are in talks to return while also assuming producer duties. Denise De Novi is attached as a producer, with Akiva Goldsman penning the script. Goldsman was part of the screenplay team that worked on the first film. The news of the sequel being greenlit dropped Monday morning, shortly after a Sunday midnight announcement that Practical Magic is available to stream on Max.

There isn’t an official release date for the film yet, although it would be fair to assume that the flick is still a few years out. As of yet, the cast or the plot of the film haven’t been confirmed, except for the previously mentioned possibility of the two Hollywood veterans returning. The sequel could potentially be based on the next generation of Owens, and Evan Rachel Wood (who played the role of Bullock’s elder daughter) stands a chance to have a meaty role in the movie if she chooses to return.

Practical Magic is about the Owens sisters, Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), who belong to a family with a history of practicing witchcraft. The sisters actively avoid using magic until Gillian’s abusive boyfriend ends up dead at their hands, following which the two have to go back to their roots to revive him while steering clear of a suspicious detective.

Made on a hefty budget and starring two of the biggest Hollywood stars of the ’90s, the film surprisingly bombed at the box office. While there was astonishment over the movie flopping despite its cast and supernatural themes (which were big in the 90s), Practical Magic has achieved cult status and is the go-to film for quite a few fans in the spooky season.

Practical Magic is available to stream on Max.

