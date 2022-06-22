If you missed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters (or you just want to enjoy Sam Raimi’s trippy movie again) then you’re in luck: the film is now streaming on Disney+ and is available to buy and rent on VOD. The digital release on VUDU comes with bonus features like featurettes and deleted scenes, and a gag reel. To promote the release, VUDU has shared a deleted scene on their YouTube page, which features Bruce Campbell’s Pizza Poppa.

Strange and America Chavez encountered Pizza Poppa on Earth-838, where America swipes some pizza assuming it’s free. Pizza Poppa quickly calls her out for not paying, and when he tries to confront Strange, the Doctor puts a spell on him which forces him to squirt mustard in his own face and punch himself in the face for three weeks. The deleted scene catches up with Pizza Poppa as the spell wears off, declaring “Doctor Strange has not seen the last of the Pizza Poppa!”.

In a fun coincidence, the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coincides with Campbell’s 64th birthday. Happy Birthday, Bruce!

Happy birthday to @GroovyBruce who perfectly embodied Ash Williams, my favorite horror character ever 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/PRlNgLJ6ak — Bri-Animator🧪 (@briianabink) June 22, 2022

I’m 64 today. Get out of my way – I’m just gettin’ warmed up! https://t.co/aQWl1cKu88 pic.twitter.com/qc516i6bPI — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 22, 2022

