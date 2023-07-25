Pom Klementieff Deserves An Oscar For This ‘Mission: Impossible’ Interview Alone

Interviews are a common staple when it comes to press tours for movies. The stars of the film, both big and small, are contractually obligated to attend different junkets and individual interviews in order to talk the movie up to get fans excited to see it.

As these types of interactions are standard practice, these interviews and junkets are pretty straightforward with the interviewer asking questions about the film and the actors answering them with their normal amount of charm and charisma.

However, when it comes to the press tour for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, two of the stars—Pom Klementieff and Simon Pegg—decided to mix things up as they pulled off a hilarious prank during one interview.

Mission: Impossible 7 interview derailed by hidden earpiece

This particular interview was held by MTV UK and was hosted by their pop culture reporter Harriet Rose. Things got off the rails in the first few seconds when it was revealed that all of the answers Klementieff will give during this particular interaction would be fed to her through an earpiece controlled by Pegg.

Pegg starts off small by getting Klementieff to act confused by Rose’s name and continuously ask her how to pronounce it. Then, when Rose asks Klementieff to describe her character, Paris, Pegg gets her to use the word “hashtag” as much as possible, which leads to Klementieff almost breaking with laughter when she uses the phrase “#Rome” when describing a chase scene her character has with Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell.

But, the truly best moment comes towards the middle of the interview when Rose says that she’s a millennial to which Klementieff responds by saying that she hates millennials because “one beat her dog to death with his phone.” The look on Rose’s face was absolutely priceless and, much like Pegg, I couldn’t stop laughing for a long, long time.

You can check out the full hilarious interview below:

Unsurprisingly, Twitter absolutely ate this interview up with people particularly praising Klementieff’s comedic talent, which isn’t much of a surprise as she was part of the funniest Marvel franchise—Guardians of the Galaxy—for almost a decade.

Let’s hope this prank leads Klementieff and Pegg to be cast in more movies together ASAP!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

