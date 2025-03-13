Oh how we’ve missed ‘Poker Face’ herself, Charlie Cale

Rian Johnson’s Poker Face was a hit the minute the world met Charlie Cale. Now, Natasha Lyonne is back as our smooth talking detective of sorts and the new trailer has us excited!

Charlie (Lyonne) left season 1 with a new mission. After solving cases around the country while on the run from Cliff LeGrand (Benjamin Bratt), Charlie avoided being framed for Sterling Frost Sr.’s (Ron Perlman) death. Now, she has an ally in FBI Special Agent Luca Clark (Simon Helberg) after helping him solve the murder that started it all.

With season 2, it seems as if Charlie is right back to a case of the week situation. The teaser shows some of this season’s biggest guest stars including Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, and so many more famous faces! Who will be a killer and who will get killed? It really is anyone’s game.

I tend to love everything that Johnson does. He brought my murder mystery genre back to me and, with Poker Face, it is more of a modern take on Columbo, a comfort show that most everyone loves to turn to. The first season really was such a special experience, highlighting Lyonne’s power as an actress and letting her shine as the female embodiment of Peter Falk.

Right now, it feels like season 2 will be a similar format to season 1. Minus Cliff trying to find her but still. So it’ll be interesting to see what is forcing Charlie to jump from town to town each episode. The official synopsis for the season is as follows: “Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in season two we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.”

Until we know more, we just have to wait to be reunited with our girl!

