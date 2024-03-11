It’s OK, Pokémon—The Franchise Will Survive Without Pikachu

Pokémon Horizons: The Series has finally arrived on Netflix. This new iteration of the anime promised to reinvent itself after the departure of beloved protagonist Ash Ketchum, and the series has certainly delivered—in all ways but one.

Despite a total overhaul—new protagonists, a compelling premise, an ongoing mystery, additional lore, interesting secondary characters, and less emphasis on battling—one iconic Pocket Monster has remained a central figure of the new Pokémon anime. After traveling with Ash Ketchum for nearly 30 years, Pikachu is once again Pokémon’s biggest mascot.

Now, this new Pikachu is decidedly different from Ash’s Pikachu. Though they both share a love of battling and prefer to remain outside their Pokéballs, this Pikachu, lovingly known as Captain Pikachu, is also an adventurer, just like his Trainer, Friede. When Friede isn’t around, Cap is in charge of navigating the Rising Volt Tackler’s airship, the Brave Olivine, but that’s not all. This Pikachu can also technically fly—yes, really—but you’ll have to watch the series to find out how.

Pikachu has always been a major part of Pokémon’s mythos and its marketing, so it’s no surprise they’ve decided to include it in a prominent role again. And yet, Pikachu’s inclusion feels like a crutch—for a series that markets itself as a complete reinvention and the start of a new era, Pikachu’s presence is oddly nostalgic. But this franchise is so widely known, so undeniably loved; it doesn’t need to rely on nostalgia.

Any Pokémon could have taken on the role of Captain, and though seeing Pikachu in a Captain’s hat is genuinely adorable, it still feels overtly linked to Ash Ketchum’s legacy. Why not give Pikachu’s evolved form, Raichu, a chance at the spotlight instead? Why couldn’t a Buizel or an Azumarill take over, for example?

Charizard is there, too!

It doesn’t help that Friede’s other main Pokémon is another of the franchise’s most over-used Pokémon and another of Ash’s infamous partners: Charizard. Pokémon really loves Charizard. And it’s understandable! Charizard is awesome, but the anime has seen many Charizard come and go. Galar region Champion Leon’s Charizard in Pokémon Journeys, Kiawe’s Charizard in Pokémon Sun & Moon, and Alain’s mega-evolving Charizard in Pokémon XY—do we really need to see another one? Is there anything we don’t already know about this Pokémon?

Sure, Friede having a Pokémon who can fly and carry him on his back makes sense for the narrative, but there are dozens of others to choose from. Why not give one of the many Dragon-type Pokémon a shot? Flygon, or Altaria, or Salamence? Why is Corviknight—my personal favorite Galar region Pokémon—always relegated to being a taxi Pokémon or belonging to one of the antagonists? You might argue that Friede is from the Kanto region, so of course, he’ll have Kanto region Pokémon. But once again, why does he need to be from Kanto at all? Why can’t he be from the Paldea region, instead?

Kids new to the franchise can and absolutely will fall in love with other Pokémon if given the opportunity, and those of us who have grown up with the Pokémon anime would love to see some other Pokémon given the spotlight after Pikachu’s two-decade run. Pokémon Horizons: The Series is an undeniably fun, inventive, and fresh take on the Pokémon anime, but I just wish that some of the newer, less iconic Pokémon had been given the chance to shine, as well. There will always be room for Pikachu (and Charizard), so let’s give some of the other 1000 Pokémon something to do, too!

