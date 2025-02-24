‘Point of inspiration… ‘The Batman’: A highly-anticipated Marvel movie allegedly could be like DC’s best movie yet

Sometimes a scooper will post something about a project that has us excited. While none of it is corroborated and it could just be someone else’s wishful thinking, sometimes we just want it to be true because that sounds cool. That’s what this Spider-Man 4 rumor is.

A scooper who goes by “That REDACTED Guy” on X posted that he heard things about Spider-Man 4. He did not post his source or say anything other than he “heard” this. So this is not necessarily the most accurate of sources but it is still exciting to think about what “That REDACTED Guy” says they’re leaning towards.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home, we left Peter Parker (Tom Holland) alone in New York with no one knowing his name. Literally. Everyone he knows and love had to forget about him in order for Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to close the rips in the multiverse that brought two other Peter Parkers (Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire) to our Peter’s timeline.

According to the scooper, a point of inspiration for the film is going to be The Batman and lean into Peter’s anger a bit more. “Expect more grit, and more focus on hand to hand combat, and no multiverse villains,” he wrote on X.

While I don’t necessarily believe any of this, especially since No Way Home ended with Peter Parker making his own Spider-Man suit and living his life in New York on his own, I do think that it’d be an interesting take on Peter Parker.

The thing about The Batman is that it fit perfect with who Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is. I don’t think that necessarily works with Peter Parker. Unless they mean leaning into the comics more and giving us an accurate Peter Parker story…

Batman meets Spider-Man?

The Batman allowed Bruce Wayne to be a detective and let the comics rule many of the film’s choices. While Peter Parker might be “angry” at the world given his current predicament, I don’t think our Peter Parker would let that anger fuel him. So if it is true that they are taking a page out of The Batman‘s book, I hope it is more about returning the characters to his roots.

Why not allow Peter Parker to have a camera? What if he was more science based? The possibilities are endless and I do think it’d be fun if Spider-Man 4 was a wholly New York movie and allowed Peter to be as true to his comic roots as possible.

We don’t know if this is even a true statement but it does have me thinking about what we could see with Tom Holland’s next installment. There are characters we can meet now that MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) don’t remember who he is. What if we finally have a bit of Felicia Hardy (Black Cat) or even a Gwen Stacy get their time to shine?

Whatever happens, I do love that we’re talking about Spider-Man 4 again. I just hope they allow my Queens boy to…well, be in Queens.

