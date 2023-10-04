‘Pluto’ Anime Release Date, Trailer, Episode Count, Cast, and More

When it comes to anime, Netflix doesn’t always fire on all cylinders, so to speak; indeed, for every rousing victory like Castlevania and Beastars, there’s a much weaker water-treader like Ultramarine Magmell or Record of Ragnarok.

But if Netflix does the proper justice to one Naoki Urasawa, author of the multi-award-winning manga Pluto, the streamer’s upcoming adaptation of the story is a shoe-in for the former category, and judging by this latest trailer, Pluto looks to be getting as much care put into it as Urasawa himself did when he first got the green light to adapt Osamu Tezuka’s legendary Astro Boy manga.

So, what does Pluto have going for it exactly, and how long can potential audiences expect to tune in for? Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s upcoming anime adaptation.

What is Pluto about?

Pluto is based on the Astro Boy story arc “The Greatest Robot on Earth” and follows robotic detective Gesicht, who’s called upon to investigate a series of gruesome murders against humans and robots; a case that only escalates when a robot enters the equation as a suspect, despite robots supposedly being unable to kill humans. As he dives further into the case, he uncovers a heinous conspiracy that could lead to the total annihilation of humans and robots alike.

Who stars in Pluto?

Spearheading Pluto‘s voice cast is one Shinshū Fuji (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) as Gesicht, while Yoko Hikasa (Little WItch Academia) loans her voice to the one and only Atom (a.k.a. Astro Boy). Hiroki Yasumoto (Bleach), Koichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop), Hidenobu Kiuchi (Monster), Rikiya Koyama (Fairy Tale), Mamoru Miyano (Hunter x Hunter), Minori Suzuki (Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card), and Toshihiko Seki (Demon Slayer) also feature.

When will Pluto release?

Pluto will be released on Netflix on Oct. 26, and will consist of eight episodes, all of them boasting a runtime of roughly 60 minutes.

