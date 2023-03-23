Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen Reunite in ‘Platonic’ First Look

Platonic, featuring the highly anticipated reunion of Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, is set to be one of 2023’s biggest comedy series when it hits Apple TV+ later this year.

The streaming service unveiled the premiere date and first look images from the 10-episode series, which will focus on a platonic pair of former best friends whose lives change once they reconnect. Byrne and Rogen, who previously appeared together in Neighbors and its sequel, will reunite to show off their comedic chops for this small-screen venture.

This series also marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Byrne, who also stars in the Apple Original series Physical, which will debut its third season later this year. Meanwhile, Rogen has signed on to star in an as-yet-titled comedy series that he will also write, direct, and executive produce alongside longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg.

So, while we wait for the new comedy series to hit our streaming screens, here’s everything we know so far about Platonic.

What is the plot of Platonic?

Rogen and Byrne play former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift sent them in separate directions. However, when they cross paths, their reignited friendship becomes all-consuming and hilariously destabilizing.

Come for the platonic friendship, stay for the bucket hats.



Platonic, a new comedy series starring @sethrogen and Rose Byrne, premieres May 24. pic.twitter.com/0T2cyx5QqL — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 23, 2023

Who else stars in Platonic?

The cast of Platonic includes Brothers and Sisters actor Luke Macfarlane and Bones star Carla Gallo. Janet Varney, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, and Alisha Wainwright are also set to appear in the series.

Is there a trailer for Platonic?

Apple TV+ has yet to release a trailer for Platonic, though given the recent announcement, it shouldn’t be much longer.

Who is behind Platonic?

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Platonic has was co-created, directed, and co-written by Neighbors director Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. As well as their starring roles, Byrne and Rogen serve as executive producers for the show alongside Stoller and Delbanco and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World‘s Conor Welch.

(Apple TV+)

When will Platonic be released?

Platonic is set to premiere its first three episodes globally on Apple TV+ on May 24, 2023. New episodes will be released weekly, every Wednesday.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

