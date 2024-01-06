Pitter Patter: ‘Shoresy’ Season 3 Is Coming

We all need a Shoresy in our lives.

In a world full of flim-flammin‘ former presidents and disaster politicians, we need a hero upon which we can hang our hopes. That hero has come, and his name is Waffle. Well, his foster family calls him Waffle, but to his friends, enemies, and everyone else he’s simply “Shoresy”. Who is Shoresy? For starters, he’s the endlessly chirping hockey player from Letterkenny who earned his own spin-off series. He’s the greatest. He’s a veteran of the Canadian hockey team the Sudbury Bulldogs, who are currently dead last in the league after a 20-game losing streak. Ouch. But is Waffle gonna let that get him down? Hell no. He made a bet with the team’s general manager that he could get the Bulldogs back on track. Better than that. Under his guidance, he swears the Bulldogs will never lose again. Shoresy is a modern-day hero’s journey, plain and simple. But is that why we love Shoresy? His ambition?

No, we love him because he’s a total himbo cinnamon roll.

Shoresy: A TikTok Rizz God

I confess I hadn’t heard of Shoresy until tales of his effortless rizz were told on TikTok. A quick gander at some particularly lusted-after Shoresy clips show that the man has an effortless charisma capable of making even the steadiest heart swoon. The internet has crowned actor and series creator Jared Keeso’s Shoresy as TikTok’s Most Eligible Bachelor, and people across the world have decided to settle for nothing less than the energy that this man radiates. With a mix of humor, humility, and a confident grin shy of a few teeth, Shoresy has become a positive symbol of masculinity—marking his apotheosis into the hallowed halls of the Rizz Pantheon.

Will Shoresy return for Season 3?

Hulu was equally rizzed by Shorsey’s unmatched charm and decided to announce that Shoresy would be returning for season 3 even before the second season debuted on the streaming platform. Anything for Waffle. Shoresy began shooting in the fall of 2023, meaning that we will likely see the series return sometime in mid to late 2024. In the meantime, you can get your Jared Keeso fix with the 12th and final season of Letterkenny streaming now on Hulu.

Joining Jarod Keeso’s Shoresy is Tasya Teles as Nat, the steely general manager of the Sudbury Bulldogs. Alongside this pair is Ryan McDonell as Mark Michaels, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet, Blair Lamora as Ziigwan, Terry Ryan as Ted Hitchcock, and Keilani Rose as Miigwan. The envious object of Shoresy’s eye is Laura Mohr, played by Camille Sullivan. If only we could all be so lucky.

