Hannah Waddingham with her arms raised while on stage
Category:
Big on the Internet

Hannah Waddingham Rightfully Calls Out Gross Photographer’s Inappropriate Comments

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 04:55 pm

While simply existing in public spaces, women are often subjected to people who feel their bodies are there to be commented on. Hannah Waddingham recently took the time to put a photographer in his place when he decided to be gross to her while on a red carpet.

Waddingham was dressed in a beautiful purple gown, standing with her hand on her hip, posing for photos outside the 2024 Olivier Awards in London, when a photographer reportedly instructed her to show some leg as she was posing.

The video shows her posing, the inaudible exchange, and then you can very clearly hear Waddingham’s response to him. “Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man,” Waddingham says. “Don’t be a dick otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say ‘show me leg.’ No.”

The fan account @odeiotedlasso posted their video of the exchange to X, along with an explanation of what happened. “[Long] story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the [photographer] made some comment about her leg we couldn’t quite make out and… well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit.”

It is honestly shocking that we are still dealing with this in 2024. With initiatives like “Ask Her More” dominating the conversation around award season, it felt like we were moving in the right direction of what not to do but now we have this video of Hannah Waddingham defending herself.

Stop doing this stuff to women on red carpets!

It is honestly shocking that we are still dealing with this in 2024. There have been lots of initiatives, like “Ask Her More,” encouraging the media to rethink the way they talk to and about women. For a while it felt like we were moving in the right direction but instances like this one show we still have so much further to go in being granted basic respect. Waddingham did a fantastic job standing up for herself against an instance of blatant sexism at a work event, but she never should have had to do that in the first place.

Waddingham pushing back and then refusing to give that photographer a picture of her was a perfect response because she’s right! You wouldn’t say that to a man. So kudos to Waddingham for standing up for herself but she shouldn’t have to do that on a night of celebrating—or ever.

Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.