Things We Saw Today: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Signs $20 Million Overall Deal With Amazon

In the wake of Fleabag taking home plenty of Emmys this past weekend, today Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed she signed a deal with Amazon for $20 million to continue creating and producing shows for Amazon Video. For those of us who subscribe wholeheartedly to Waller-Bridge’s genius, this is a victory. The world needs more of her voice, and now that Hollywood has its eyes on her, we can expect even more projects both written by and hopefully starring Waller-Bridge.

In a statement, Waller-Bridge said “I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon.Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!” Fleabag will not be returning for a third season, so that means Waller-Bridge will be creating new work.

Waller-Bridge has also been hired to punch up the Bond 25 script, which means we’re just living in her world at this point. Imagine what could’ve happened if they’d let her script doctor the script for Solo, where she played the best character, droid rights activist L3-37. Long live Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and may her reign continue giving us awesomely complicated women.

Apparently, there’s a lost continent under Europe, and no, it isn’t Atlantis. (via CNN)

We’re obsessed with Taika Watiti and Chris Evans reuniting at TIFF. (via Pajiba)

Warner Bros weighs in on the Joker controversy. (via Variety)

As we talk about Greta Thunberg, we need to also talk about Autumn Peltier. (via Twitter) If you’re teaching about Greta, teach about Autumn as well. Activist since she was 8

Beautiful storyteller

Nominated for the 2019 International Children’s Peace Prize

Chief Water Commissioner for Anishinabek First Nation & Wikwemikong First Nation https://t.co/intQ6c9leR — Sara K. Ahmed (@SaraKAhmed) September 24, 2019 For Bitch, Cameron Glover breaks down the “necessary escapism” of Law and Order SVU. (via Bitch)

Michael Rosenbaum will not be returning for DC’s Crisis on Infinite Earths. (via Twitter) Here ya go. :) pic.twitter.com/8PFT6wsPMo — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) September 24, 2019 Finally, check out the trailer for Black Lightning!

Happy Tuesday, Suevians!!

