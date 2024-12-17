Phish Tickets for MSG shows on New Year’s Eve 2024 are Still Available

Phish is ringing in the new year in the Big Apple! If you’re looking for fun New Year’s Eve plans in New York City but don’t want to stand outside in the cold, waiting for the ball to drop, well, you’re in luck because Phish is hosting a New Year’s Eve concert at Madison Square Garden! But that’s not all–They’re also playing The Garden three nights before that, with a total of four nights at the iconic New York City arena from December 28 to December 31.

Recommended Videos

This isn’t the first time the band will be performing on New Year’s at Madison Square Garden. They previously played a show at the venue in 2023 after closing out their 23-date summer tour, and now it looks like this might be a new tradition for the “Back on the Train” singers.

Keep on reading to find out more about how to buy tickets, the MSG seat map, and more!

Madison Square Garden Seat Map

Phish Madison Square Garden Tickets

Fans of Phish can now buy tickets to their four-day run at Madison Square Garden on StubHub. Ticket prices are relatively the same each day, but prices vary slightly depending on which day you want to attend the show. For instance, the most expensive tickets are being sold on New Year’s Eve because most fans are probably looking to ring in the new year with their favorite band.

You can also buy a four-day pass to get you into each show. Those tickets are currently being sold at $567 in section 221 and go upwards of $900, depending on where you sit in the venue.

Cheapest tickets for each day:

December 28 – $99 in section 416

December 29 – $90 in section 221

December 30 – $100 in section 217

December 31 – $121 in section 413

Four-day pass – $567

BUY NOW: Cheapest Phish tickets at Madison Square Garden 2024 on StubHub.

Phish Madison Square Garden Shows Schedule

Phish is kicking off their four-day Madison Square Garden run on Saturday, December 28, and will be wrapping things up with a New Year’s Eve show on Tuesday, December 31. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, and the show starts at 7:30 PM! See below for tickets and the full schedule.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy