It Seems as If Peter Parker Has a Whole New Look

Peter Parker wearing Tony Stark’s iconic glasses isn’t just a one-off moment, according to a new TV spot for Spider-Man: Far From Home. If you’re like me, you might be obsessed with all these new trailers because they’re filled with Peter Parker growing and turning from a character that we know and love into a person who has to fully be the hero in Tony Stark’s absence.

We’ve talked about Tony possibly being Peter’s new A.I with the Stark glasses that Peter is wearing in the trailers and, as far as we know, Peter Parker wears them a bit more than I originally expected.

To be honest, it is in the same scene as the original but since Peter is called out for wearing them, we can only assume that this isn’t the first time he’s worn them. Or, at least, not the first time he’s worn something of Tony’s. While Peter Parker doesn’t remember those five years, Tony did. And he didn’t have the kid throughout that entire time.

For someone like me, thinking about Peter Parker and Tony Stark hurts because Tony saw him as a son and, as far as we can tell, Peter saw him as a father. Having their relationship end with Peter Parker missing out on five years with him and watching as he died still feels painful. Now though, it seems as if Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to continue to explore their relationship with Peter seemingly taking on any aspect of Tony that he can, even his wardrobe.

While Spider-Man: Homecoming was all about how Peter needed to become the hero that Tony Stark knew he could be, I think that Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to focus on Peter finding out what kind of hero he is without Tony there to guide him. I do, however, hope that means that he will keep those glasses for a little while because Tony Stark’s eyewear will surely be missed.

Is Peter Parker destined to always tragically lose and/or be betrayed by fatherly figures? Far From Home seems set to explore this perennial question once more.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

