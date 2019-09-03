Things We Saw Today: Peter Capaldi Will Join the Cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

According to reports, Malcolm Tucker himself, Peter Capaldi, has joined the cast of James Gunn’s take on the Suicide Squad franchise. The role is “unspecified” but my only question is, will we be able to see him cursing over and over again?

Capaldi joins a cast which already includes ” Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman (returning to play their characters from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad), Idris Elba (character: unknown), David Dastmalchian (as the Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (as Ratcatcher), Flula Borg (character: unknown), Steve Agee (as the aforementioned King Shark), Nathan Fillion (character: unknown), and Taika Waititi (character: unknown).”

All I know is that if there is King Shark, I’ll be there.

(via Birth Movies Death, image: BBC)

Even when it’s a Tuesday sometimes it can still feel like a bright and terrible Monday. So here’s a picture of Nathalie Emmanuel because she’s beautiful.

View this post on Instagram @nylonmag 💁🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Nathalie Emmanuel (@nathalieemmanuel) on Sep 3, 2019 at 12:55pm PDT

Fun Fact: The Greeks consider Tuesday to be an unlucky day as this was the day that Constantinople Fell.

