Things We Saw Today: Peter Capaldi Will Join the Cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad
According to reports, Malcolm Tucker himself, Peter Capaldi, has joined the cast of James Gunn’s take on the Suicide Squad franchise. The role is “unspecified” but my only question is, will we be able to see him cursing over and over again?
Capaldi joins a cast which already includes ” Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman (returning to play their characters from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad), Idris Elba (character: unknown), David Dastmalchian (as the Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (as Ratcatcher), Flula Borg (character: unknown), Steve Agee (as the aforementioned King Shark), Nathan Fillion (character: unknown), and Taika Waititi (character: unknown).”
All I know is that if there is King Shark, I’ll be there.
- After a string of mass shootings in the last month, Walmart has decided that it will no longer carry handgun ammunition in its stores. They will also “ask shoppers” not to wear firearms in the stores. (via HuffPo)
Meghan McCain Will Not Live Without Her Guns! DO YOU KNOW WHO HER FATHER IS?! https://t.co/3QppFl1qgE
- This year’s longlist for the Booker Prize has been shrunk down to six: Margaret Atwood’s, “The Testaments”; Lucy Ellmann’s “Ducks, Newburyport”; Bernardine Evaristo’s, “Girl, Woman, Other”; Chigozie Obioma’s “An Orchestra of Minorities”; Salman Rushdie’s “Quichotte”; and Elif Shafak’s “10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World.” (via CNN)
Rebecca Sugar says last night’s movie is “not the end” of the Steven Universe franchise https://t.co/iQ9M18eslw pic.twitter.com/T38eqLJfhZ
- Renée Zellweger talks about embodying the role of Judy Garland and the break she took from acting before making a big return. (via Vulture)
- RPatz talks about the anger and panic that came after him playing Batman was leaked to the world and the backlash began. (via IndieWire)
One of the films I really want to see is @JustMercyFilm has a new teaser out. I can’t wait to catch this at TIFF. The cast is stacked #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/cjLMvzxadl
Even when it’s a Tuesday sometimes it can still feel like a bright and terrible Monday. So here’s a picture of Nathalie Emmanuel because she’s beautiful.
Fun Fact: The Greeks consider Tuesday to be an unlucky day as this was the day that Constantinople Fell.
