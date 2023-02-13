Pedro Pascal Let the World Know Something Important About Being in the Mandalorian Helmet

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin is something that can be so personal. It can also be something that makes it hard to see, apparently. As we are gearing up for season 3 of The Mandalorian to hit Disney+, we’re getting more and more insight into the series and where we find our characters, and it also means new information about how they make the show.

For Pedro Pascal, one of the things he decided to be honest about was … how hard it is to see in the Mandalorian helmet? In a new interview, he talked about how his breath fogs up the helmet and makes it so that he’s constantly worrying about holes he can fall into.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” Pascal told Empire. “It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real – but you can’t see shit!” he told them while laughing.

Pascal also went on to describe how it completely fogs up and that he makes sure he’s not near any holes while he’s wearing the helmet. “They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind,” Pascal said. “Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it.”

But as Pascal says, it does help him get into character and be the badass Din Djarin we know and love: “When it’s on, you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector,” he said. Despite having the enemy of … holes.

Look, he’s not wrong

I am not a Mandalorian in the show The Mandalorian, but I am a nerd and my birthday/Christmas gift from my brother (I’m a November baby, this is fine) was that he made me my own Mandalorian armor and bought me a helmet. At first, I thought it was perfect, but then I wore the helmet and couldn’t see where I was going.

I am also someone with an eye disability and who can barely see as is, so it was a great time trying to figure out how not to knock everyone over. But hey, you live and you learn. Point is: I understand what he’s saying. That’s why it is so impressive what Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder do in the suits when they’re doubling for Pascal on set.

I respect all three of the men because I did it one time and took the helmet off frequently so I could see where I was going. Maybe that’s why Din Djarin is ready to take his helmet off a bit more now, because he realized that if he’s not wearing it, he can see giant holes and not fall in. Anyway, that’s my new headcanon for season 3 of The Mandalorian, just so I can see Pedro Pascal’s face more in it. It’s what we all deserve, right?

