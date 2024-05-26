‘PAW Patrol’ Crocs: Where To Buy, Price, and More

As long as the seven members of the PAW Patrol save Adventure Bay from disaster, kids will love the animated series of the same name. Children can enjoy their favorite rescue crew of pups when they’re on the go with the latest PAW Patrol kids’ Crocs. Here’s the scoop!

Before the current PAW Patrol Crocs

(Crocs)

There have been a few different styles of PAW Patrol kids’ Crocs over the last couple of years. These include a variety of large character portraits of the six pups in our crew: Chase, Rocky, Rubble, Skye, Marshall, and Zuma. The former gray and pink toddler Croc styles are still popular but can only be found secondhand or from vendors who bought inventory when Crocs still carried these versions. Good reviews abound on Amazon, where users say that kids love the Crocs and they are true to size. But Crocs wasn’t satisfied with the design, so they recently released a brand new PAW Patrol style!

The latest PAW Patrol Crocs

(Crocs)

The latest PAW Patrol Off-Court Clogs by Crocs are a step above the old design. They come in one dashing style that features the entire PAW Patrol crew and their pup emblems. The repeat pattern has all six of the pups leaping around ready for action, between paw prints that look like polka dots. No, they don’t have different colors besides these brand new, bright blue kids’ Crocs with a white sole. But that’s just fine, because the sole is a special border with raised pictures of each crew member beside their pup emblem, the one that matches their vehicle and collar tag. No kid will be disappointed with these PAW Patrol Crocs because every member of the patrol is included. Their favorite pup is sure to be here.

Where can I buy PAW Patrol Crocs?

(Crocs)

Now that you know your little one would be delighted to stomp around in these new PAW Patrol Off-Court Clogs and add Jibbitz to their hearts’ content, where can you find them? Older styles are usually available on Amazon, but it can be a gamble. There are many stores that carry the latest style with the unisex bright blue and the raised character illustrated sole, with guaranteed stock available. Here’s a list of just a few:

And of course, the all-important question: How much is it going to cost to get a pair of these exclusive new PAW Patrol Off-Court Clogs for kids? Most stores are pricing this pair of Crocs at $50, though some shave a few pennies off and have them available for $49.95. Not cheap, but not bad in this economy to make your little one’s eyes shine with pride when they want to wear the faces of their favorite rescue pup crew all day, every day.

