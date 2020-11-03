Patty Jenkins Shared Her Support for Joe Biden on Twitter, Making Wonder Woman Proud

Patty Jenkins shared her support for Joe Biden today in the 2020 election, and while she’d previously made it clear that she didn’t support Donald Trump, it is still wonderful to see her tweeting out about her vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!

In a series of RTs (and her own quote tweet), the Wonder Woman director showed her support for Biden, and honestly? GOOD. To be fair, I don’t think anyone who would work on a Wonder Woman property could vote for Donald Trump. It would make … absolutely no sense.

I cast my vote for you @joebiden. I hope and pray that you win this election and can save this country from the collapse we otherwise face. Here’s to a new day. #GOVOTE NOW! https://t.co/zVoZL04sXP — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 3, 2020

Wonder Woman, at her core, celebrates the love and hope she has for the world around her. The hatred that consumes so many is something that Diana Prince actively fights against, and she just tries to inspire the best in the people of the world. When she faced off against the god of war himself, Ares, she stood her ground and made it clear that she believed in love above all else.

I, personally, don’t see how anyone who worked on this movie could look to Donald Trump and support him, so Patty Jenkins rallying behind Joe Biden just … makes sense to me.

Still, it’s nice to see, and today, when emotions are already high, I found myself crying. Fictional characters and their stories exist to entertain, yes, but they’re also there to inspire. I turn to Diana Prince to try to be the hero that I want to see in this world. Everything she stands for and the message she shares is something I still think the world (and especially the United States) needs to be reminded of right now.

One of the RTs that Jenkins shared is from actor, writer, and comedian Kumail Nanjiani. He shared an important reminder when it comes to voting. If you’re in line and the polls “close,” you still can vote. You just have to be lined up before the clock runs out.

Today is the day. Please vote. Bring food, wear masks, & stay in line until you get to vote. If you’re in line before polls close, they have to let you vote. If you run into any issues or need info, call 866-our-vote. If you can’t get through text HELPLINE to 48298. Thank you. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 3, 2020

So, it’s time to do your part, stay in line, make your voice heard. And voting for Joe Biden is a little bit like being like Diana Prince right? We can all be our own version of Wonder Woman today and do what’s right.

