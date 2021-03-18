Pascal the Otter and Pedro Pascal Need to Be Friends

Otters are great. I often like to cry over the knowledge that they hold hands and float together while they sleep so they don’t get separated. So, to log on to Twitter and see an Otter named Pascal trying to get the attention of Pedro Pascal? I truly am surprised I didn’t combust.

Brookfield Zoo in Illinois shared a picture of their newest river otter. A sweet baby named Pascal joined their family, and the zoo tweeted at The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal because who doesn’t want Pedro Pascal and a river otter named Pascal to be friends?

New Bounty Alert! Meet Pascal, our newest river otter family member! @PedroPascal1 do you think Mando can lend a hand to your name buddy? #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/FXZfFxwo3y — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) March 16, 2021

To make matters worse for me, they posted a video of Pascal just living his best life.

Just keep swimming 🏊, Pascal! He is developing important skills like swimming under the close eye of his animal care team. Pascal 🦦 is already becoming more confident! tagging @PedroPascal1 for attention 😆 pic.twitter.com/FolsMxr4DT — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) March 18, 2021

So then, fans of Pedro Pascal took this as their time to compare the actor to pictures of otters, continuing to come after my heart and make me want to cry.

LIKE, COME ON.

In honour of a cute otter named Pascal in @brookfield_zoo here is Pedro Pascal as otters 🦦 a thread pic.twitter.com/hHywwd2U3Y — Ceren/Cherry (@lassofpedro) March 17, 2021

You otter see this collab. https://t.co/4SseCGgd1r — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) March 17, 2021

According to the press release about Pascal the Otter, the program has been working to help the river otter population in Illinois since the early 90s and now the species is common throughout the state!

” The Illinois population of North American river otters—fewer than 100 individuals in the late 1980s—was once threatened due to over harvesting and habitat loss. However, a successful recovery program initiated in the early 1990s by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources helped increase the number of otters in the state. The program included relocating nearly 350 otters from Louisiana to central and southeastern Illinois. The state also engaged in conserving wetlands and wooded areas along streams and rivers, which is otter habitat. Today, the species is common throughout Illinois thanks to these efforts as well as expanding otter populations in neighboring states.”

The reason for Pascal’s name is actually because of the sweet otter who gives you life advice in the popular game Animal Crossing. But the fact that the Twitter account for the Brookfield Zoo wants Pedro Pascal and Pascal to be friends? Delightful. I hope that Pedro Pascal can get life advice from this 2-month old pup.

You can donate to the Chicago Zoological Society here to help them on their journey to protect and care for these animals.

I would like to personally thank the Brookfield Zoo for delighting me with content of Pedro Pascal and otters. It felt specific to me and my interests, and I will take any and all content of Pascal the Otter just going about his day.

(via Chicago Zoological Society press release, image: Chicago Zoological Society/Netflix)

