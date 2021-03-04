Party Down Is Coming Back!

The time has come. In the distance, you can hear a bunch of comedy nerds screaming “Are we having fun yet?” at each other because Starz has announced that they’re giving us a revival of Party Down from the minds of John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd.

The original show centered around a catering company in Los Angeles and ran from 2009–2010 on Starz. Starring Lizzie Caplan, Adam Scott, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Ken Marino, and more, the show is iconic among comedy fans. Just hang out with us long enough and you’ll hear someone start screaming “ARE WE HAVING FUN YET?” and yelling about how brilliant this show really was.

Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz, spoke about the fan dedication to the show and how for over ten years, we’ve been waiting for another season.

“Before the cast of ‘Party Down’ became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the Starz series. Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”

As of right now, there is no news of the cast returning, but with how much fans have been dedicated to the show, I feel as if they’d at least show up in some regard, if not being the full-time cast yet again. The show is something that so many of us have rewatched time and time again and yes, it does deserve its time.

When the show was officially canceled, the series had lost Jane Lynch to Glee and Adam Scott was heading to Parks and Recreation, and with ratings already being low, it seemed like a logical decision to shut it down, but Party Down is worth your time if you haven’t yet watched it. There are great characters and relationships and it’s just a perfect time capsule for comedies of the late ’00s and early ’10s that so many of us watched over and over again. It’s fun, hilarious, and still important to so many people today.

Who doesn’t stop and think about Henry Pollard hating his “Are we having fun yet?” line whenever we stop and think about Party Down? Because I know that I sure do.

Party Down was gone too soon, and the fact that so many of its stars went on to become some of our favorite characters in other properties says a lot about the star talent that the show had. Getting to revisit the series years later and see where they take Henry Pollard, Casey Klein, and the rest of the crew would be wonderful.

