Cosplayer Creates Incredible Armor out of Macaroni for cosSLAY Twitch Show Challenge

I’m no stranger to Panterona Cosplay’s work. I’ve been a fan of her cosplay for a while now.

Brb Fighting crime!

Elastigirl cosplay made by me and shot by @GKStudios pic.twitter.com/0mvRrhCRaX — Panterona (@panterona868) June 21, 2021

#finishhim

Carnival Kitana cosplay made and designed by me for Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2020!

Photo by @gurukast pic.twitter.com/NcYsTOrheZ — Panterona (@panterona868) June 11, 2021

Recently, she shared a rather curious picture of what she was working on. It’s not odd for cosplayers to share the materials they’re using, but this picture made it look like she’d mistaken her local grocery store for a craft and fabric store.

My materials for @cosSLAYTV ‘s Unconventional Armor Challenge!

The P in Panterona stands for pasta 🤣

Be sure to tune in on Monday to see what I created! pic.twitter.com/DYo10G51an — Panterona (@panterona868) July 16, 2021

cosSLAY is a cosplay competition series on Twitch where 10 cosplayers go head to head in a series of themed challenges. This explains the collection of pasta in Panterona’s picture, as she was using it as material to meet the latest challenge: unconventional armor!

I didn’t know this series was a thing, but now that I do, it’s very much a thing that I need to try and keep track of.

Each episode highlights the contestants, how they went about making their look, and the difficulties of, well, trying to get enough toilet paper rolls to make armor. The unconventional armor episode is right over here!

As a cosplayer and wife of a seamstress, I know that we are a community that can take the most random item and create a whole look out of it. My wife has made things out of window curtains and has looked at shower curtain rods and doorknobs for something other than home repair. There are plenty of stories about cosplayers taking trips to hardware stores, thrift shops, and keeping hold of 2-liter soda bottles to repurpose them to make jetpacks.

The creativity of the community is incredible. It’s like we all took kindergarten to heart back when we’d make houses out of glue, toothpicks, and imagination.

Even if I know this, I still couldn’t believe that Panterona was going to make fully wearable armor out of material that I only acknowledge when it’s time to set the over to 350, gather up various cheeses, and bake a pan of macaroni.

And yet, that’s exactly what her plan was.

My sweet boi! And the star of the episode Bark Vader!!

He was The Cheese for my Macaronin Samurai look hahahaha pic.twitter.com/IoaprkbMEn — Panterona (@panterona868) July 20, 2021

And she pulled it off beautifully, complete with the perfect pun for her latest creation.

What do you call a samurai with armor made from Macaroni?

A Macaronin 🥲

Here is the first shot of my Unconventional Material Armor that I made 4 @cosSLAYTV!

I used Cardboard, Macaroni, Elbow Macaroni, Lasagna, Rigatoni, Fig leaves, paper and a Basket Cover for this look!

📸GURU pic.twitter.com/JeQjNc4DSb — Panterona (@panterona868) July 20, 2021

According to Panterona, her Macaronin was made out of cardboard, macaroni, elbow macaroni, lasagna, rigatoni, fig leaves, paper, and a basket cover. She was the winner of the challenge, and yes, she did accessorize her good boy Bark Vader to be her sidekick, Cheese!

CONGRATULATIONS to @panterona868 who took TOP SPOT this week in the “Unconventional Armor” #cosplay challenge, made entirely from…PASTA NOODLES! 🍝 Meet Macaronin…& her sidekick Cheese!

📸@gurukast Don’t miss the next episode of cosSLAY!

Mondays 7PM EDT – Only on @Twitch! pic.twitter.com/6tdjYuE2Y5 — cosSLAY (@cosSLAYTV) July 20, 2021

I’ve been zooming in on the picture to try and identify which noodle was used where. Not only does this look like armor, but it looks like Panterona’s able to move around in it.

The other contestants have been sharing their looks, like this look made out of puzzle pieces by Lie:

Now that the new episode of @cosSLAYTV aired I can finally show you what I created last week !!! The challenge was “unconventional armor” and I went for PUZZLES! pic.twitter.com/oADchDm7QV — Lie | Disguised Trash Panda (@Lie_chee) July 20, 2021

This look from OMG JUNI using pillows, curtains, lampshades, and a toy tea set:

This week on @cosSLAYTV by @JustJaremi we were challenged to do an unconventional materials armor challenge!

I did a Samurai in Versailles! Using only pillows, curtains, lampshades and a toy tea set!

Wanted to show you all the photo! pic.twitter.com/xy8dZE7etF — OMG JUNI 🔴ONLINE (@omg_juni) July 20, 2021

And this look from DJ Croft using spoons, cardboard, vacuum hoses, water bottles, and more:

Week 3’s episode of @JustJaremi @cosSLAYTV UNCONVENTIONAL ARMOR.

Here is my take(ROBOT MAN). I hope you enjoy it and don’t forget to catch me for next week’s challenge. Follow me on all my social media platforms: https://t.co/4WZRipgoV1💫

READ COMMENTS FOR THE MATERIALS I USED⬇️ pic.twitter.com/URNnXO8UHM — DJ Croft (@DJCroft_) July 20, 2021

Seriously, amazing work, everyone, and congratulations to Panterona on taking the top spot this week! Be sure to keep up with cosSLAY to see what the next challenge will be! Episodes air every Monday at 7PM ET on JustJaremi’s Twitch channel.

(Image: Panterona Cosplay/Guru Kast)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]