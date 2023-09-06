‘Pain Hustlers’ Brings ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Energy to Big Pharma

Chris Evans with dirtbag energy? Sign me up! The first teaser trailer for Pain Hustlers is here and with it comes a bit of an understanding of what is happening in the new film starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt. With the energy of The Wolf of Wall Street and focusing on the pharmaceutical industry, the teaser for Pain Hustlers has us excited for what this movie has in store for us.

What we get out of the teaser is a bit more of an idea of the tone of the movie as a whole. While we’re no stranger to movies about pharmaceuticals, Pain Hustlers seems to focus more on the people behind it and has a more humorous tone than the serious takes on the pharmaceutical industry we’re used to watching (see: Dopesick, Love and Other Drugs).

The first look at the new movie from director David Yates (yes, the man who brought us the latter Harry Potter movies) is an exciting glimpse at what Pain Hustlers is going to be—starting with an incredible cast.

What a cast of characters

Obviously the initial draw to the movie is the Emily Blunt and Chris Evans of it all. Having the two star opposite each other as business partners and not love interests is certainly a fascinating choice. Pair that with the likes of Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, and Brian d’Arcy James? That’s one exciting movie. The film also brings in Andy Garcia and Chloe Coleman, making for a lineup of actors who always deliver!

What’s exciting for me is having d’Arcy James in the film. Famous for his work on stage, d’Arcy James is an actor I love watching. He’s a fascinating performer who constantly brings us amazing characters, and to see him in something like Pain Hustlers is exciting!

Right now, Pain Hustlers is set for an October 27 release on Netflix. There doesn’t seem to be a theatrical release set for the film, like some Netflix movies get, so we can all watch together when the film drops.

What to expect

The film is described as follows:

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed.

Overall, the teaser trailer has us excited for the movie and we can’t wait to see what Pain Hustlers has in store!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

