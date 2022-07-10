Pa. State Rep. Joanna McClinton Channels Our Collective Rage Over Reproductive Rights

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, we’ve been plunged into fear, helplessness, and rage over the unjust ruling. And while people have taken to the streets to protest and donated money to abortion rights organizations, we can’t help but feel betrayed by the lack of response from democrats in power. Leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris have offered little in the way beyond “just vote” and every rank and file democrat has used the opportunity to fundraise. And while Joe Biden recently announced a series of executive orders to protect abortion access, there is much more that democrats could be doing instead of shrugging their shoulders and asking us for $5.

But finally, one politician is bringing the rage and fire we’re all feeling to the floor. Meet Pennsylvania’s Democratic House Minority Leader Rep. Joanna McClinton, who unleashed a righteous tirade against her Republican colleagues for stripping women of bodily autonomy and then passing laws making it harder to vote. In a passionate address to the House, McClinton said, “We’re talking about women dying. We’re talking about half the population not being able to make decisions when not even half of this body has a uterus.”

“But here we are, being silenced yet again” McClinton continued. “Understand when you’re silencing [opposition lawmakers] you’re silencing millions of voters from every corner of the commonwealth. When you silence us and don’t allow us to amend bills that won’t let people vote, that won’t allow women to make their own decisions, you’re silencing all of us.”

McClinton’s speech was in response to a proposal approved by both the state House and Senate, which adds language to the state Constitution states that it does not guarantee any rights to abortion or public funding of abortions. And if that weren’t enough, republicans tacked on a voter suppression addition, which would require voters to show I.D. at polling places (and not just when registering).

McClinton’s anger took Twitter by storm, with the video of her speech earning almost 2 million views. And it’s easy to see why. While most democrats are issuing their version of “thoughts and prayers”, McClinton is tapping into the rage that so many of us are feeling. These are infuriating, wildly unjust times, and democrats need to address this issue with the urgency and passion that their constituents are feeling. It’s about damn time someone did.

Here we go again!!! As @PAHouseDems fight to ensure you have a VOICE in Harrisburg & protect women's lives + their reproductive rights, the majority party is once again SILENCING US!!! And when they silence us, they’re silencing you & MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ACROSS PENNSYLVANIA!!! pic.twitter.com/vTEG3WlUYa — Joanna McClinton (@RepMcClinton) July 9, 2022

Many took to social media to laud McClinton and to urge fellow dems to follow her lead.

Dear Democratic officials:

Watch this, then follow her lead.

Get angry

Get LOUD

Show us you mean business & that you're going to do everything in your power to stop this madness!

This is Joanna McClinton, the Dem Leader of the PA House. Please RT & follow @Joanna4PA #Fresh https://t.co/sdfbfKmr7o — 🌊Sheryl Lynne #MyBodyMyChoice (@shossy2) July 10, 2022

Thank you Pennsylvania State Representative Joanna McClinton. The current Congressional Democrats can learn a lot from you. No, the Congressional Democrats NEED to learn a lot from you. — BES (@barbara451) July 10, 2022

We could use a lot more fire & passion when discussing the abortion bans. This isn't the time for subtlety. Or following outdated rules of 'civility' that don't apply to both parties equally. It's time to stand up for civil rights of women, to have control over their own bodies. — Carpe Diem (@CaptCarpeDiem) July 9, 2022

