‘Outer Range’ cancellation has left its fans in limbo with cliffhanger ending

Prime Video’s sci-fi neo-western show Outer Range is one of the more unique shows out there currently, with time travel and alternate timelines keeping viewers interested.

The second season of the show concluded in May 2024, leaving multiple questions unanswered and viewers confused as to what the third season will offer. While the second season ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the fans of the show excited for a third chapter, the series was unfortunately canceled by Amazon in July 2024. The exact reason behind cancellation is unknown, and it looks like the admirers of Charles Murray’s show will always be stuck with the incomplete ending, so here’s what we’ve been left with.

Outer Range season 2 spoilers follow!

A major theme across the second season is Autumn (Imogen Poots) seeing visions of a future she believes she has to carry out. In those visions, she resembles a cult leader, and in the current timeline, she starts rounding up people she thinks will be useful to attain the goal: Luke (Shaun Sipos), Royal (Josh Brolin), Cecilia Abbott (Lili Taylor), and Billy Tillerson (Noah Reid). At the end of the first season, it was hinted that Autumn might be the future version of Royal’s young granddaughter Amy (Oliver Abercrombie).

At the very end of season 2, Autumn is shown pushing Amy into the hole in order to realize her plan, and she wakes up in possibly an alternate timeline and unknown location, introducing herself as Autumn. In the lead up to this event, Autumn and Luke win the race to find Rebecca (Monette Moio) and Amy over Royal and Cecilia. They find the pair at a women’s shelter, where Autumn is able to blackmail Rebecca into letting Amy come with her and Luke. She is able to do it after rubbing black substance over Rebecca’s face, which is shown to invoke her visions throughout the show.

Cecilia and Royal arrive at the scene to find Amy missing, and after being filled in by Rebecca, Royal calls up Joy (Tamara Podemski) to arrest Autumn and Luke at the void. Royal also arrives at the scene, and in a shocking turn of events, Joy shoots Autumn, with the action thrusting both her and Amy closer to the void. She falls into the hole, and Autumn is taken to a hospital, where she is declared dead.

The show doesn’t end there, and there is another twist in the tale. As Amy wakes up in the alternate timeline, Autumn also rises up from the dead. Meanwhile, Royal is also admitted to intensive care, and he is subjected to visions while he is being tended to. He informs Joy about them and tells her that they need to stop Autumn’s future from happening. Autumn, in turn, tells Royal: “This is just the beginning.” Sadly, that’s no longer true.

