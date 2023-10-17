Max, Please Don’t Friendzone One of Our Favorite ‘OFMD’ Couples on Social Media

Sometimes, love doesn’t work out. That’s okay! That love can change into friendship and we can work it all out together. What we don’t need is for the official Max social media account to be jumping the ship (pun intended) on whatever is going on with Jim (Vico Ortiz) and Oluwande (Samson Kayo) in Our Flag Means Death. In season 2, Jim and Oluwande both seem to be starting new relationships. Jim is with Archie (Madeleine Sami) and Oluwande has a budding romance with Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian).

That doesn’t mean that our hope for Jim and Oluwande is gone or that there can’t be something between Archie, Zheng Yi Sao, Jim, and Oluwande all together. After all, this is Our Flag Means Death that we’re talking about. Still, the official Max account posted a clip from the show of Jim smelling eucalyptus with Oluwande accompanied by an absolutely unhinged caption. That caption? “Friends for life.”

Now, it might not have been an intentional friendzoning of a once brilliant ship, but it really is a weird thing to do. Especially since Jim and Oluwande have romantic history on the show. The post instantly had fans wondering what was going on, but it also really brought out some of the best responses, mainly just poking fun at the fact that there is no way that this is the end of Jim and Oluwande’s relationship, even if they are both starting new ones.

"Jim has two hands"- Vico Ortiz

Personally, my favorite response is “Oh my god they were friends for life” which requires about three levels of explaining if you don’t instantly get it and that’s the perfect kind of meme joke in my humble opinion. This is followed quickly by “Babesssss they’re sharing a bed hope that helps.”

Everyone can eventually smooch! We can still have hope

Maybe it’s just Max trying to tease us. Maybe a little joke as a way of making us think that they aren’t going to give us some Jim and Oluwande? Or maybe some poor social media manager was tasked with just posting the copy and now we’re all yelling because we want to honor these two properly. Still, it is pretty funny to watch a bunch of Our Flag Means Death fans start yelling on X (formerly Twitter) because you know that’s one of our favorite things to do.

One important thing to note is that I do agree that friendzoning Jim and Oluwande, intentional or not, is also my villain origin story.

this is my villian origin story.

If anything, this just confirms that the Our Flag Means Death fandom is a dedicated fanbase. We love these characters very deeply and will protect them at all costs, which includes yelling at the official Max account when they try to tell us that Olu and Jim are just friends.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

