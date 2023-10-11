Our Favorite Vikings Are Returning for a Final Season

For Viking lovers, Vikings: Valhalla has it all: action, mysticism, and eye-popping visuals. Whether you’re in it for Leif and Harald’s odysseys across medieval Europe or Freydís’ evolution from a badass shield maiden to a badass holy woman, you’ll be glad to hear that Netflix’s historical drama is coming back for season 3.

The bad news? Season 3 will reportedly be the final chapter in Leif, Harald, and Freydís’ story.

Here’s everything we know so far about Vikings: Valhalla season 3!

What is the plot of Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

(Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 resolved a few storylines, but also ended on some cliffhangers. Freydís, after winning her freedom and getting her son back in Jomsborg, travels to Kattegat to negotiate a peace treaty with Ælfgifu. Leif and Harald finally reach Constantinople, but not before saying goodbye to Miriam and finding out that one member of their party, Eleana, is actually betrothed to the Byzantine emperor Romanos. In England, Queen Emma fails to stop two of her rivals from putting their future children in line for the throne, but she does get some minor revenge.

So what will happen in season 3? We can glean a few clues from where things left off in season 2, plus a collection of set photos that Netflix recently released. The set photos show Leif and Harald in Byzantine settings, showing that they’ll continue their adventures in Constantinople. The photos also show Freydís somewhere in Scandanavia—and, alarmingly, she seems to be getting burned at the stake. Looks like the Jomsborg drama might not be over yet.

(Netflix)

Alas, one thing we know for sure is that season 3 is the final season of Vikings: Valhalla. Here’s what co-creator Jeb Stuart says about the last chapter in Leif, Harald, and Freydís’ story:

When we started this project five years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying … Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense storywise for our Leif, Freydís, and Harald’s voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history.

Who’s in the cast of Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

It looks like the core cast member will be returning for season 3, along with some new faces. Leo Suter will return as Harald Sigurdsson, Sam Corlett will come back as Leif Eriksson, and Frida Gustavsson will reprise her role as Leif’s sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir.

Joining them will be Florian Munteanu as the Byzantine general Maniakes, and Goran Višnjić as Leif and Freydís’ father Erik the Red.

And if you’re new to the series—yes, the major characters in Vikings: Valhalla are based on real, historical Vikings. The show takes plenty of liberties with their lives and characters, but they’re rooted in fact.

Vikings: Valhalla release window: When is Vikings: Valhalla season 3 coming out?

Right now, all we know is that Vikings: Valhalla season 3 will come out sometime in 2024.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]