Our favorite HBO team is back in action with a new series!

HBO has some of our favorite creatives working together. They’re constantly bringing us shows that audiences can’t get enough of. There are…too many HBO shows that I have made my entire personality when they’re on TV. Now, an iconic creative duo from HBO’s legacy is back with a new comedy!

Bill Hader and Duffy Boudreau brought us the dark comedy series Barry at HBO and now they’re back for another series. In an exclusive from Variety, the outlet shared that Hader and Boudreau will both serve as co-writers and executive producers on the show. The two have worked on things together for years, including the series Documentary Now.

The logline for the series is “A woman in a small town has a big secret revealed.” That’s all we have to go off of. To me, that reads like Barry but in a different font and I wouldn’t exactly be mad about it. Think about it. He was a man new in town who had a big secret. Granted, the “small town” was Los Angeles and his secret was that he killed people for a living but still, it was perfect.

The two have a unique sense of comedy together. Barry was revolutionary in how it used Hader’s acting ability to both make us laugh and devastate audiences at the same time. So if that means that this new show will have a similar energy, none of us can complain about it. All of this is just me thinking back to their past work. All we know is that the show is about a woman and the two are involved in the project.

And for right now? That’s enough because having Bill Hader and Duffy Boudreau making another comedy at HBO is a gift! I’ve missed Barry to much since its been gone.

