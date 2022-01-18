Internet Longs to Be the Man Oscar Isaac Falls Asleep on in Moon Knight Trailer

The trailer for Marvel’s Moon Knight dropped late on Monday night as fans had to tune into the NFC “wild card game” to watch. While ESPN took their sweet time dropping it, it was well worth the wait because when fans got to halftime, they got to experience Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant/Marc Spector in all his glory. The trailer was a look into the Disney+ Moon Knight series for fans and had plenty for us to talk about in the character’s first foray into live action.

Focusing mainly on the personality of Steven Grant, the trailer introduced the tone of the series as well as what Oscar Isaac is bringing to the role of Marc Spector/Steven Grant. Much like his comic counterpart, the trailer is on the darker side and is clearly not a comedy, but has its moments where you find humor, like when Steven is running for the bus and gets there only to fall asleep on a stranger.

Just imagine you’re standing there and feel a head on your shoulder, and it is Oscar Isaac. Truly, nothing sounds better than that.

That’s right, someone got their dream and had Oscar Isaac fall asleep on them. Well, technically it was Steven Grant, but still. In the trailer, because Steven cannot sleep, he is clearly exhausted and rests his head on the man in front of him, and if that isn’t a dream situation for that man, I do not know what is.

A shoulder to sleep on

Fans, rightfully so, loved this—mainly because we’re just looking at it and wishing we were that extra. The thing is, if Oscar Isaac needed a place to rest his head, he could easily do so on my shoulder and I would let it happen. I am not alone in that thinking, either. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Steven Grant sleeping on a stranger.

why does Oscar Isaac always make me google how to be a shoulder? pic.twitter.com/4kenAoY50A — Kate Sánchez⁷ (@OhMyMithrandir) January 18, 2022

me too bestie pic.twitter.com/zLXw0wpnc5 — Marika Brownlee (@marikaelon) January 18, 2022

god i wish that was me etc #moonknight pic.twitter.com/396JoT6nAT — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) January 18, 2022

#MoonKnight Who amongst us can say they wouldn’t let Oscar Isaac take a lil nap on their shoulder?

pic.twitter.com/SDFejo9fcb — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) January 18, 2022

Oscar Isaac u can have my shoulder to sleep on it!! #MoonKnight — Alee Ahsan (@aliahsan0304) January 18, 2022

Sometimes all I want in life is to be a shoulder pic.twitter.com/JIiMU99uoj — Skarlett•Oscar Isaac Brainrot (@druigszswife) January 18, 2022

May we all long to be that shoulder as we wait for Moon Knight to come out.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

