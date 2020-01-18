Oscar Isaac’s Break Out Role Was Not in Ex Machina

It seems as if Oscar Isaac is set to star in The Great Machine, a film based on the Ex Machina comic series by Brian K. Vaughn. Now, here’s where things get confusing. It has nothing to do with Isaac’s 2014 film Ex Machina. The film is going to star and be produced by Isaac but what interested fans the most was the fact that the comic has the same title as the Alex Garland film he starred in opposite Domnhall Gleeson.

What baffled me about the news (or more so the tweets about the news) was the fact that I saw a few places (or at least one tweet that made me furious) saying that Ex Machina was Isaac’s break-out role. Now, let me remind you, this movie came out in 2014. Meaning that he’d already been nominated for awards for his work in Inside Llewyn Davis, the movie Drive had already come out, and Sucker Punch was a movie that we all saw and only, apparently, talked about Oscar Isaac in.

I’m more mad that his work as Llewyn Davis was being seemingly dismissed for Nathan Bateman. Still, Twitter was having a field day making jokes about the same titles.

what year is it https://t.co/rSy6badyiY — skysolo’s son, zakkie⁷ (@pascalspunk) January 18, 2020

It’ll only be a real Ex Machina if it has a groovy dance scene. https://t.co/8oKjNnsKfk pic.twitter.com/gdmeN8SrJr — JC Murphy (@NotThat_JC) January 18, 2020

imagine the confusion between two people talking about oscar isaac’s ex machina lol — Elaine•⭐️ (@saviorloki) January 18, 2020

oscar isaac’s filmography is really about to be like: ex machina

2 ex 2 machina

ex machina: tokyo drift

ex & machina

ex five

ex machina 6

machina 7

fate of the machina — char (@Igbtpoes) January 18, 2020

Producer: Okay, it’s based on the novel ‘Ex Machina,’ but we’re calling it ‘The Great Machine’ so people don’t get it confused with the Oscar Isaac film ‘Ex Machina’.

Exec: Smart. Who were you thinking of casting as the lead?

Producer: Oscar Issac. — Natty Moher (@thenattymoher) January 17, 2020

oscar isaac is dominating the ex machina film genre. its a very small niche but hes in there — jasmine co-ceo of oscar isaac short films (@poelesbian) January 17, 2020

Hollywood: Ok, so we’re making a movie.

Oscar Isaac: I’m listening.

Hollywood: It’s called Ex Machina.

Oscar Isaac: pic.twitter.com/dMf1yEMAko — Jacob Campbell ‎⎊ (@JacobCamp13) January 18, 2020

man i cant wait i’ve always wanted oscar isaac to star in a movie called ex machina https://t.co/bwmjzZaV53 — rachel (@rachelalllisonj) January 17, 2020

oscar isaac being asked about starring in another movie called ex machina: pic.twitter.com/BVjJlvoZmf — dee-dee (@dudeswham) January 18, 2020

Oscar Isaac freaking loves being in movies called Ex Machina — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) January 17, 2020

I’m excited to see where Oscar Isaac goes in his career and The Great Machine is going to be an interesting next step. But if you haven’t yet watched Inside Llewyn Davis, go do it right this second.

