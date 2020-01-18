comScore

Oscar Isaac’s Break Out Role Was Not in Ex Machina

Cue me defending the rights of Llewyn Davis

By Rachel LeishmanJan 18th, 2020, 12:30 pm

Oscar Isaac in Ex Machina

It seems as if Oscar Isaac is set to star in The Great Machine, a film based on the Ex Machina comic series by Brian K. Vaughn. Now, here’s where things get confusing. It has nothing to do with Isaac’s 2014 film Ex Machina. The film is going to star and be produced by Isaac but what interested fans the most was the fact that the comic has the same title as the Alex Garland film he starred in opposite Domnhall Gleeson.

What baffled me about the news (or more so the tweets about the news) was the fact that I saw a few places (or at least one tweet that made me furious) saying that Ex Machina was Isaac’s break-out role. Now, let me remind you, this movie came out in 2014. Meaning that he’d already been nominated for awards for his work in Inside Llewyn Davis, the movie Drive had already come out, and Sucker Punch was a movie that we all saw and only, apparently, talked about Oscar Isaac in.

I’m more mad that his work as Llewyn Davis was being seemingly dismissed for Nathan Bateman. Still, Twitter was having a field day making jokes about the same titles.

I’m excited to see where Oscar Isaac goes in his career and The Great Machine is going to be an interesting next step. But if you haven’t yet watched Inside Llewyn Davis, go do it right this second.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Universal Pictures)

