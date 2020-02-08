comScore

#OrangeFace Trends in Response to Donald Trump’s Horrendous Fake Tan

This is NOT how you do contouring.

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 8th, 2020, 12:19 pm
donald trump tan

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump possesses no shortage of repulsive qualities. He’s cruel, ignorant, racist, misogynist, corrupt, and horrifically damaging to our democracy and everything we hold dear. That we know, and have known for some time now. And Trump’s fakery is best personified by his artificial appearance: his wispy blonde coiffure and deeply unnatural orange color. People have been making fun of Trump’s fake tan for ages now, earning him nicknames like Cheetolini and the Orange Menace.

But recent photos of Trump show a fake tan line that painfully obvious. One would think that the most famous man in the world would blend his edges better, or at least pay someone to do it for him, but alas Trump has emerged looking like the clown he is. And look, I know we are all supposed to take the high road and not mock someone for their appearance. But I never signed up for sainthood and seriously, F this guy.

In the immortal words of Monique, “see when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite”. People took to Twitter to call out Trump’s bizarre fake tan with the hashtag #OrangeFace:

To whoever is doing Trump’s make-up, I have but one thing to say: welcome to the resistance.

