Social media users are claiming that they’re finding mold in their Mr. Beast and Logan Paul Lunchly snack.

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino opened a Lunchly in front of her camera and found mold in it. In the video, Rosanna showed that the cheese in her “The Pizza” Lunchly kit was contaminated by mold. She was checking to see if social media reports about mold in Lunchly packs had any truth to them. Rosanna clarified, “I just want you guys to know that I did not fake this.” She explained that she was originally going to inspect the nutritional facts about the lunch kits and give her own healthy alternatives.

Rosanna had her staff purchase another pack of “The Pizza.” Thankfully, the second box didn’t have any mold on the cheese. She also cautioned viewers that children might not know what mold looks like, and it would be dangerous for them to accidentally consume them. The moldy Lunchly packs aren’t uncommon—several social media users have been posting on TikTok and Twitter about their musty experiences. One joked on Twitter, “Opening a Lunchly every day until I find mold. Day 1,” and they posted a Lunchly with moldy cheese with that caption.

Others were joking on TikTok. One user posted, “I like my cheese moldy.” They bought other Lunchly snacks with the Prime drinks. The package claims, “Leave no crumbs,” but it’s clear that no bite would be taken out of these poorly made snacks.

Lunchly isn’t the best option for kids

Lunchy snack packs are tempting treats for kids, but they obviously won’t meet a child’s nutritional needs. The CDC put out a childhood nutrition facts for kids aged two years and older. Fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fat-free and low-fat dairy products, proteins, and oils are recommended. In contrast to what’s recommended, “The Pizza” snack contained mostly sodium. Salt isn’t terrible for a treat, but they’re not meant to substitute a child’s dietary needs.

In addition, several doctors on YouTube have also laid down facts about Lunchly. These Lunchly products shouldn’t be consumed on a regular basis because they’re ultra-processed food products.

